Major League Baseball agreed to pay $185 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by thousands of current and former minor league players over past wage claims. The agreement, which was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, is the latest step in a general reorganization of minor league baseball that included the takeover of the minor league system by the 30 major league clubs and the contraction and reorganization of the teams and leagues. Now MLB will have to arrive at a new system to pay minor leaguers.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO