ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

DCFS yet to release timeline of involvement after death of southern Illinois 3-year-old

By Beth Hundsdorfer
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

I’Kera Hill, 3, died of malnutrition and dehydration at a Carbondale hospital June 22, 2022, according to the child endangerment charges filed in Jackson County against her parents, Isaac Hill and Katrina Simelton Hill.

Her obituary stated I’Kera died after a bout with COVID-19, and she was known as “Peanut.”

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services confirmed last week the agency had contact with the 3-year-old and her family, although it has not yet released a timeline of the most recent contact.

Since prosecutors and judges are barred from discussing the details of juvenile cases received from DCFS, the agency’s timeline generally provides the only public disclosure of the actions taken to protect children who had contact with the state agency.

The Illinois State Police are investigating I’Kera’s death with the help of their Child Death Investigation Task Force. ISP notified DCFS of the investigation, and an autopsy was conducted in Bloomington the day after I’Kera’s death.

Last week, Jackson County Coroner Thomas Kupferer released I’Kera’s name, but declined to release a preliminary cause of death or any information related to the case, citing the pending criminal case against the parents.

They remain in the Jackson County Jail on $250,000 bail.

I’Kera’s obituary noted she was survived by 17 brothers and sisters. An obituary for another child of Isaac and Katrina Hill who died in 2015 noted the children lived in several places throughout southern Illinois, southeastern Missouri and northern Kentucky.

Capitol News Illinois reviewed documents which showed the Hill family was involved with the Illinois DCFS as early as 2012 when Isaac was charged with aggravated battery of a child for beating a boy with an extension cord on March 26, 2012.

On June 1, 2012, he pleaded guilty to the aggravated battery of a child charge and was sentenced to two years of probation and required to follow the directives of DCFS and to attend domestic violence counseling and parenting classes.

Katrina Hill requested and was granted a court order of protection against Isaac in Massac County on May 11, 2012.

But she requested the order be dismissed in August 2012 after she was charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, mob action and obstructing justice, which were later dismissed. The Paducah Sun reported Hill was charged after two people were shot on a Metropolis street after an argument.

In July 2014, the Jackson County court sought to revoke Isaac Hill’s probation for failing to comply with the terms. A month later, he agreed to complete domestic violence classes, extend his probation for six months and was put on a payment plan of $25 per month to settle the court costs and fees. There was no mention of complying with the directives of DCFS in the new order extending Hill’s probation.

Records also show I’Kera is not the first child of Isaac and Katrina Hill to have died.

The Hills’ daughter Ka’lisha Isa’nique Hill was born July 1, 2014.

She was 6 months old when her parents divorced in Alexander County. Four months later, on May 20, 2015, Ka’lisha died at the age of 10 months in Marion, according to an obituary. Isaac Hill was still on probation for abusing his son at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3It2Mg_0gg4AqkU00
I’Kera Hill, 3, is pictured in an obituary photo. She died of malnutrition and dehydration at a Carbondale hospital June 22, according to the child endangerment charges filed in Jackson County against her parents: Isaac Hill and Katrina Simelton Hill. Provided

More about case

Death certificates are closed in Illinois , and Williamson County Coroner Mike “Junior” Burke did not respond to calls and emails for comment, so the cause of Ka’lisha’s death isn’t clear.

Isaac Hill was discharged from probation on child abuse charges July 30, 2015.

Despite the divorce a year earlier, court records showed the couple reconnected and landed back in court.

In 2017, Katrina Hill again asked an Alexander County judge for an order to keep her ex-husband away. While there is no record that order was issued, the couple again reconciled.

Two years later, I’Kera was born.

DCFS under microscope for several cases

As of Thursday, DCFS had not released the mandated timeline on their involvement with the child’s family before her death.

DCFS has received scrutiny for a number of cases where children have died after having contact with the agency, including:

  • Damari Perry, 6, of North Chicago
  • Sophia Faye Davis, 1, of Mechanicsburg
  • Zaraz Walker, 7 months, of Bloomington
  • Tamsin Miracle Sauer, 3, of Nelson
  • Navin Jones, 8, of Washington
  • Amaria Osby, 7, of Chicago

I’Kera’s funeral

I’Kera, the little girl they called “Peanut,” loved watching CoComelon, an animated television show where the characters sing nursery rhymes and play dress-up.

Isaac and Katrina Simelton Hill were in court last week, each asking for their bond to be reduced and for a furlough to attend I’Kera’s funeral.

The judge denied Isaac’s request on both counts, but another judge granted Katrina’s request for the furlough so she could attend I’Kera’s funeral.

Katrina Hill left the jail July 6 for I’Kera’s funeral. She had to be back at the Jackson County Jail the same day to continue to await her trial.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government that is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Comments / 17

Wendy Schwolow
2d ago

Once again a child dies because someone was negligent in doing there job. What is wrong with DCFS that they keep allowing this to happen. For Shame. Poor baby rest in peace little angel

Reply
6
Guest
2d ago

I am this child. I'm still alive but this 30 pound box here and my memories remind me how many times I almost died in DCFS custody. I'm 34 years old and suffer from CPTSD...

Reply(2)
5
Melinda 123
2d ago

I don't understand why they let the mother attend after all the harm she has put her kid's through. I thought someone had to pay money to furlough? Not sure how it all works and I'm sure it was not a easy decision for the judge to make. Based only what information the news reported, it makes me wonder why the mother was released to go.

Reply
4
Related
Belleville News-Democrat

Beloved owner of metro-east restaurant dies after bus and truck collide head-on in Jamaica

The beloved owner of a popular metro-east restaurant, My Just Desserts, has died from injuries she received in a head-on collision in Jamaica Saturday. Yvonne Campbell, 44, was on vacation when the accident happened in Hanover, Jamaica. Campbell was among seven people in a tourist bus that collided head-on with a truck on the Orange Bay Road, according to an article in the Jamaican Observer, a local newspaper and website.
ALTON, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

After car sinks into hole in East St. Louis road, activists call for action on infrastructure

Darius Edwards watched his car sink into an East St. Louis street on the Fourth of July. Edwards, 46, is a lifelong resident of East St. Louis. He drove a short distance July 4 to visit with neighbors on North 32nd Street. He parked and walked over to chat with one of them on a porch when the street buckled. The car went down slowly at first, but within about 14 seconds, Edwards said it disappeared.
Fox News

Highland Park shooting attack: There is 'something very troubling' about suspect's parents, Ted Williams says

Fox News contributor and former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams on Wednesday called for an investigation into the parents of the suspect accused of killing at least seven and injuring dozens more at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, telling Fox News that there is "something very troubling" about their past handling of the 21-year-old's violent tendencies leading up to the massacre.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Bloomington, IL
City
Marion, IL
State
Missouri State
Carbondale, IL
Obituaries
City
Carbondale, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Carbondale, IL
Health
County
Jackson County, IL
People

Daughter Sues Hospital for 'Assault, Battery, and False Imprisonment' of Kidney Patient Father

A disoriented kidney patient was attacked by hospital security guards after they mistook him for a car thief, it's claimed in a lawsuit brought by his daughter. Hughie Robinson, 52, was allegedly beaten by security guards at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St Louis, Missouri in April 2021 after he was found wandering the hospital car park, the lawsuit filed by his daughter Chelsea Robinson states, according to the St.Louis Post-Dispatch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Chicago

Serial scammer Candace Clark moved to prison in central Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Serial scammer has been moved to a prison in central Illinois, nearly one month after she was sentenced to five years in prison. Clark, 52, was immediately taken into custody on June 15, after she was sentenced to five years in prison, following a plea deal on the six felony charges she had been facing. On Friday, she was transferred to Logan Correctional Center, in Logan County, about 30 miles north of Springfield, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Hill
FOXBusiness

Colorado funeral home owner pleads guilty to selling body parts without families' consent

A former Colorado funeral home owner pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding families by selling body parts of the deceased without the consent of their relatives. Megan Hess ran the Sunset Mesa funeral home and a human body parts business called Donor Services from the same building. She admitted in federal court on Tuesday to defrauding at least a dozen families who wished for their loved ones to be cremated. Court records show her body dealer firm harvested heads, spines, legs and arms, and then sold them – mostly for surgical and educational purposes.
COLORADO STATE
Teen Vogue

A 10-Year-Old Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio Because She Was More Than Six Weeks Pregnant

Just weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned by a 6-3 Supreme Court vote, the ripple effects on the health and lives of individuals are evident: abortion appointments were cancelled and patients turned away as the ruling came down; politicians debated when and how to prosecute abortion providers who might break the law; and in Ohio, a 10-year-old abuse victim had to travel across state lines for an abortion.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Southern Illinois#After Death#Domestic Violence#Dcfs#The Illinois State Police
KMOX News Radio

Wildwood man busted with 400 lbs of meth

A 68-year-old man from Wildwood was caught with more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine in a storage locker. Mike Davis, the Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration in St. Louis, said they seized more than 460 pounds of crystal meth. Kolby L. Kristiansen is charged with possession and intent to distribute. The drugs came from Mexico, to California and then to St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Belleville News-Democrat

Man sentenced for Wayne County deputy’s murder in IL seeks to withdraw guilty plea

On Sept. 2, 2005, Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, had no water or electricity. Tired and dirty evacuees headed to the parish to try to escape the ravages of Hurricane Katrina. In anticipation of the historic Category 5 hurricane’s landfall, an inmate, known then as Gary Moudy, was evacuated five hours north to Caldwell Correctional Center in Caldwell Parish. For weeks after Hurricane Katrina made landfall, there was chaos. Records were scattered. Documents lost. A prison official said the system didn’t know who it was holding or why.
ILLINOIS STATE
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
1K+
Followers
205
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy