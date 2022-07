TENNESSEE — A win for Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee after his voucher program gets the ok to move forward. The program, referred to as the Education Savings Account (ESA), would provide opportunities for students in Memphis and Nashville to attend private schools, but it’s how the voucher program is being funded that has people talking. Earlier claims state the program violates the Tennessee constitution because it’s only being offered in two Tennessee cities.

