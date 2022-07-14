Stolen vehicle recovered, may be linked to string of thefts in Orange Beach

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A stolen vehicle was recovered in Gulf Shores Wednesday, July 13, and police believe it may be related to a string of vehicle burglaries that happened in Orange Beach .

Gulf Shores Police spotted the stolen vehicle driving along Fort Morgan Road. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver led police on a chase, which ended in Florida.

“Our patrol units located a vehicle matching the suspect’s description, one of our unmarked investigators was able to follow it into Orange Beach and at that point, they informed Orange Beach that the vehicle possibly connected to these burglaries,” said Sgt. Nick Corcoran with the Gulf Shores Police Department.

The driver ran away, leaving four persons of interest in the vehicle. The passengers were interviewed, but not charged.

Corcoran urges residents to lock their car doors and keep their valuables out of sight.

“Locking your doors is imperative, bringing in any valuables, jets wallets, especially firearms, those are a prime target and all these B and E’s are almost always looking for cash or firearms, easily obtain valuables and they are in and out in just a few minutes,” said Corcoran.

This is still under investigation, no arrests have been made, according to investigators.

