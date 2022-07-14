ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Rep. Arrington talks border security on Talking Points

By Ryan Chandler
everythinglubbock.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — Congressman Jodey Arrington joined Ryan Chandler for a conversation on border security and Governor Abbott’s recent executive order granting state entities more authority at the...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke says he has record fundraising haul

Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, raised $27.6 million between Feb. 20 and June 30, his campaign said Friday. The haul is more than any other state-level candidate in Texas history has raised in one reporting period, according to his campaign, which announced the contribution figures on Friday, the deadline for the latest round of campaign finance reports.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
Newsweek

Texas Seceding From U.S. 'Would Mean War,' Law Expert Says

Texans hoping that the Lone Star State eventually breaks away from the rest of the nation to form a new country are likely to be disappointed when considering what the Supreme Court once said about their options for secession. A case following the Civil War made it clear that the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodey Arrington
The Independent

Ted Cruz confirms he casually went on vacation amid another Texas weather crisis

Texas senator Ted Cruz was rumoured to have escaped yet another weather warning for the Lone Star state after he was spotted flying to the Bahamas.Mr Cruz said Texans should “be prepared and heed local officials’ warnings” on Friday because of a flash flood alert for Houston and the surrounding area. He added in a tweet: “My team and I are closely monitoring the ongoing weather”.Less than 24 hours later however, actor Craig Robinson appeared on The View live from the Bahamas and outed the Texas senator for being on his flight.That meant Mr Cruz was possibly on...
TEXAS STATE
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
CBS DFW

'I will not persecute Texas women,' Sheriff Javier Salazar on Roe's reversal

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "It is absolutely none of my business. I will not persecute Texas women or anyone else pursuing those same rights."Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar made his feelings known about the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling from 1973 that returns abortion access to the states. Sheriff Salazar shared a Facebook post on June 28, praising his daughters and a woman's right to choose. "I'm the Sheriff of Bexar County, but also a Dad of two beautiful and intelligent young women. As their Dad I will defend my daughters' ability to do what they feel is right...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Talking Points#House Joint Resolution
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Tom Handy

People are Challenging Governor Abbott as He Runs for Reelection

Governor Greg Abbott is running for his third re-election campaign this year and some people are trying to do anything to find fault while governor in Austin. Two issues I came across seem normal, but this is also election year that Governor Abbott has run since announcing his reelection campaign back in January this year.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy