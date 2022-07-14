Local Catholic schools vandalized overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two local Catholic schools were vandalized Wednesday night. One in East Lansing, the other in Lansing.

Both saw major damage, including crumbled concrete and shattered glass.

Vandals hit St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School in East Lansing and Lansing Catholic High School in Lansing last night.

In one case knocking the head off an 800-pound Mary statue.

Police in both cities are investigating tonight working to figure out if these incidents are related.

Windows broken, a Mary statue knocked over, laying on the ground. The statue’s head and hands were damaged and broken.

An associate pastor at the school says this act of violence is unexpected.

“You know its sad to see something so senseless, as the destruction of a Mary statue at a place of worship and an elementary school,” said Father Peter Ludwig.

Just miles up the road at Lansing Catholic, 11 windows were smashed.

East Lansing police say the investigation is focused on if these incidents are connected.

“Our detective will work in collaboration with the Lansing Police Department, work with their detectives, and see if this is something that is an incident that the same person or same persons were involved with,” said ELPD Captain Chad Pride.

Lansing Police told 6 News the suspect was caught on security footage at Lansing Catholic but the school has yet to turn that over to police.

East Lansing police are also hoping that video can shed some light on what happened at St. Thomas.

“Looking at that extra video evidence if that’s what the school has and can provide us. I believe that working alongside our other partners, other law enforcement partners we will be able to figure out who did this,” said Price.

Meanwhile, clean-up is underway at both schools tonight while they deal with these attacks the best way they know how.

“Of course, we are going to put the statue back up, our hope is to, of course, repair what’s been damaged and that’s what we are looking to do, we will remain faithful and hopefully surround this in prayer, this act of senseless vandalism,” said Ludwig.

The head pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas, Father Gordon Reigle, didn’t want to go on camera, but he called the instance “regrettable.” He believes there are better ways for people to express their opinions and says the church is praying for those responsible.