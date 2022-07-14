Sure, why not: Wordle is becoming a board game

Gale Force 9 has announced a new Doctor Who game that will let players take control of the Doctor's greatest villains. Doctor Who: Nemesis is a new board game in which players take control of one of four different iconic Doctor Who villains – The Master, Daleks, Cybermen, and Weeping Angels. The goal of the game is to conquer all of time and space before the other players by completing the Win condition of a Scheme card in play. Not only will players have to contend with the Doctor and other Time Lords interfering, they'll also have to deal with the interference of other villains. Each villain has their own board, with their own abilities, powers, and minions to control. Based on the basic description of Doctor Who: Nemesis, the new tabletop game sounds a bit like Ravensburger's Villainous franchise of games.
