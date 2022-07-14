ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Sure, why not: Wordle is becoming a board game

By A. Khalid
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWordle players who can’t resist posting their scores on social media to show off their verbal smarts can now subject friends to this behavior in-person. Hasbro and New York Times Games announced a physical adaptation of the online word game phenomenon to be called Wordle: The Party Game, designed to be...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

EA's new 'Skate' is a free-to-play live service game

It's been just over two years since we learned that the first entry in the Skate series since 2010's Skate 3. Although the publisher isn't quite ready to announce the release window, it revealed some more details, including the fact the game is just called . It's a free-to-play live...
VIDEO GAMES
WashingtonExaminer

Internet sensation Wordle to become board game

Wordle is becoming a physical board game, and fans of the digital version can purchase it beginning in October. Hasbro, Inc. and Wordle's owner, the New York Times, announced the development Thursday. Hasbro is well known for such games as Monopoly, Jenga, Operation, Clue, Connect Four. "Inspired by the popular...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Game#Word Game#Online Game#Hasbro#New York Times Games#Wordle The Party Game#Target#The New York Times#Tradle
TheWrap

‘Resident Evil’ Review: Netflix Series Is a Confusing, YA-Tinged Letdown

In 2002, the first “Resident Evil” live-action film based on the zombie horror video game dropped in theaters. Although director Paul W.S. Anderson’s adaptation featuring Milla Jovovich was entertaining enough to garner a sequel (and another one, and another one, and many more after that), the film barely touched the original storyline and underwhelmed gamers and critics alike. 20 years, seven live-action movies, and about 12 games later, Netflix’s “Resident Evil” series is here to disappoint jaded fans yet again.
VIDEO GAMES
thecinemaholic.com

When and Where Does Netflix’s Resident Evil Take Place?

Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ brings back the horror of the zombie virus and the end of the world caused by it, delivering a thrilling ride to the audience. The first season builds upon the mythology of the games and brings the story to contemporary times to expand its world. Throughout eight episodes, the season tackles a lot of events that occur over many years and in several places. The setting differs entirely from the ones previously seen in the movie franchise, which might make it a little difficult to keep track of everything. If you’re looking for something that simplifies all of it for you, then we’ve got you covered. Here’s all you need to know about the when and the where of ‘Resident Evil’. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Mobile Games Have Microtransactions

Microtransactions are notoriously hated by gamers for allowing an unfair advantage to players that repeatedly buy them over non-paying players, making such games uncompetitive and discrediting skill. But if that's true, why are microtransactions so common? In this guide, we'll explain why microtransactions exist and why they are becoming more...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Amazon
IGN

Wordle is Being Turned into a Board Game by Hasbro

Wordle is a game that went viral overnight, with millions of players from all over the world trying out the game. The game's simplistic nature and intriguing system is what attracts players back to the game. In Wordle, the players have 6 chances to guess the word of the day. They will be given hints in the form of coloured letters and then have to create the word of the day from them. Green means correct letter and position, yellow means correct letter and wrong position and grey means wrong letter.
HOBBIES
Engadget

'World of Warcraft: Dragonflight' won't use gendered language in its character generator

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is joining the ranks of games with more inclusive character generators. Both Wowhead and Polygon note the expansion's new alpha release has dropped gendered language from its character creator. Instead of the male and female options you frequently see in these tools, they're now divided into respective "Body 1" and "Body 2" sections. While they effectively offer the same characteristics as before, you can now build a gender non-conforming adventurer without any awkward wording.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Single-player Aliens action horror game to be developed by Survios

The Alien universe is about to receive a new horror-focused single-player game from developer Survios in partnership with 20th Century Games. Survios is the studio behind games like Creed: Rise to Glory and Westworld: Awakening. An official blog post published by the studio today describes the game as an “Immersive Action-Horror Game.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Batman Tabletop Game Returns to Kickstarter

An "augmented reality" puzzle box series starring Batman has returned to Kickstarter. Infinite Rabbit Holes has re-launched the Kickstarter for Batman: The Arkham Asylum Files, an augmented reality tabletop game that mixes mystery box-style games with mobile app augmented experiences. Infinite Rabbit Holes previously launched a Kickstarter for the campaign earlier this year, but cancelled it to re-tool their price points and figure out lower shipping options. The re-launched Kickstarter seems to have met expectations, as Batman: The Arkham Asylum Files has exceeded its initial funding goal, raising over $250,000 with about four days remaining on the Kickstarter campaign. You can check out a trailer for Batman: The Arkham Asylum Files below:
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘Resident Evil’ Review: Netflix Reboot Is a Teetering Mess, Until Its Madcap Final Chapters — Spoilers

When I think about zombies — or I should say, when a zombie show is either meticulously cogent or utterly unconvincing in its depiction of the undead — I often think about their transformation. Whether long or short, the process of losing your humanity and becoming a walking, growling, flesh-eating corpse tends to end with a sudden shift; a moment where the multifaceted human being disappears and a single-minded (zero-minded?) creature takes over — like a light switch being flipped or, as intended, like moving from life to death. There is no choice in the matter. Once bitten or otherwise infected, the bite-e is doomed to their fate. Surrender is the only option.
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

Wordle: The Party Game

On Thursday, The New York Times and Hasbro announced Wordle: The Party Game, a $20 physical version of the viral web game hit that will be available starting in October. But this new game is far from the first to allow players to essentially "play Wordle in real life," as the marketing copy promises.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Doctor Who Game Announced

Gale Force 9 has announced a new Doctor Who game that will let players take control of the Doctor's greatest villains. Doctor Who: Nemesis is a new board game in which players take control of one of four different iconic Doctor Who villains – The Master, Daleks, Cybermen, and Weeping Angels. The goal of the game is to conquer all of time and space before the other players by completing the Win condition of a Scheme card in play. Not only will players have to contend with the Doctor and other Time Lords interfering, they'll also have to deal with the interference of other villains. Each villain has their own board, with their own abilities, powers, and minions to control. Based on the basic description of Doctor Who: Nemesis, the new tabletop game sounds a bit like Ravensburger's Villainous franchise of games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Aliens is finally getting a new singleplayer 'action horror' game

Aliens: Fireteam was a decent third-person cooperative shooter, and Aliens: Dark Descent looks like a promising top-down cooperative shooter, but both share a critical problem: neither resemble Alien Isolation, one of the tensest, most terrifying horror games ever made. With the announcement of a new singleplayer Aliens game today, there's renewed hope (at least, by me) that we'll get something a little closer in spirit to that 2014 masterpiece.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Razer takes on Elgato's Stream Deck with its Stream Controller

Many creators use a control pad like Elgato's to help them manage livestreams and create art. is looking to make moves in the space with its own control pad, the . The company is working with on the device, which seems to be a rebadged version of the with Razer's marketing muscle behind it. The Stream Controller has 12 haptic switchblade keys, six analog dials and eight physical buttons, all of which you can customize using Loupedeck's software on Windows or macOS. You can use the controls to change all kinds of settings (such as layouts and scenes) on the fly, launch apps and even manage smart home devices.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy