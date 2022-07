Barney Melekian, Santa Barbara’s Interim Chief of Police, officially retired after a 50-year career in law enforcement this week and will be replaced by Captain Marylinda Arroyo, who will serve as interim-interim until a permanent new chief is chosen. Melekian served far longer than he initially anticipated when he took the post in March 2021, after former chief Lori Luhnow resigned. Melekian combined street cred, having won both the Medal of Valor and Medal of Courage during his years with the Santa Monica Police; administrative chops, as he served as both fire chief and city administrator for the city of Pasadena; and political smarts, having served in the Department of Justice under the Obama Administration as director of the Community Oriented Policing Services Office.

