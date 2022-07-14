ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGT donated technology to RCTV for e-sports programming

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from International Game Technology (IGT), along with RIT staff, local elected officials, and Rochester Community Television leaders, celebrated IGT’s donation of media equipment and technology to Rochester Community Television on Tuesday.

Officials said the donated technology will support the e-sport’s gaming program on RCTV and promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) learning.

Councilmember LaShay D. Harris, in a statement, said investments such as this will give youth access to STEM opportunities and bring equity to the e-sports industry.

“According to the National Science Foundation, for students to succeed in this information-based technological society, they need to develop their STEM capabilities beyond what was considered acceptable in the past,” said Councilmember Harris. “This supports STEM programming, an anti-violence initiative, that will help keep participating youth on a path to success and make them more competitive when they seek employment as adults.”

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

