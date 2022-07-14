ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Rising Summerville eighth grader is worth his weight in gold

By Dan Fanning
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Emory McFann has always been around the gym, two years ago his parents got him involved in weightlifting.

He’s been in love with the sport ever since.

Two and a half weeks ago, the rising eighth grader’s hard work and dedication paid off in the Youth National Championships in Las Vegas.

McFann’s clean sweep of the snatch, clean and jerk, and total weight earned him three gold medals for his efforts.

“it was pretty cool, because I said after I had won third last year that i knew that I could do it. I really worked hard for that moment, so it was pretty cool to get that.

Emory’s career goal is to make the national team for weightlifting and to compete at the Olympics.

