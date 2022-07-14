ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

'Service above self': Key City Rotary holds inaugural meeting

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
 2 days ago
The president of Frederick County’s newest Rotary Club used to be a reluctant participant.

As a teenager, Meaghan Delawter went to Rotary meetings at her parents’ request and to beef up her college applications, but her heart was not in it.

Fourteen years later, Delawter joined her first club as an adult. Then on Thursday, 10 years later, she took the oath to lead Key City Rotary.

Roughly 200 people attended the club’s inaugural meeting at The Arc on South Market Street.

“I fell in love with the opportunities to serve my community in a way that I couldn’t do so in my legal practice,” said Delawter, who is a lawyer. “I can tell you that no one forces me to go to Rotary events anymore. I go willingly, I go happily, and I stand at the podium being very proud to be a Rotarian.”

Rotary is a service organization with more than a million members worldwide.

Delawter described Key City Rotary as a “new way to Rotary.” The group has about 32 members so far, who are a mix of first-time members and people who came from other Rotary clubs, according to Delawter.

Key City is the sixth Rotary Club in the county and 62nd in the local Rotary District that comprises D.C. and part of Maryland, according to Rotary District Governor Sean McAlister.

Instead of meeting weekly over lunch, Delawter said, Key City Rotary will hold two luncheons each month, plus one family-driven social event and one service event.

The club’s core values are service, inclusion, integrity and adaptability. Delawter said they intend to support other Rotary Clubs to benefit the community.

Longtime Rotarian Tony Checcia is an adviser to Key City Rotary. In the simplest of terms, he said Rotary is about people helping people.

“I can only imagine the positive impact we will achieve by embracing our core values and collectively and selflessly putting service above self,” he said.

Frederick County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Weldon praised Rotarians for helping “vulnerable neighbors.” He likened Rotarians to superheroes whose work does not require a cape or X-ray vision.

“All you have to do is care enough to make a little bit of an effort,” Weldon said in his speech at the inaugural meeting.

The afternoon was an emotional one for Delawter. When she stepped up to the podium, she said Weldon’s words brought tears to her eyes, and she was touched by the show of community support.

Key City Rotary will spend its first year focusing on growth and creating “happy Rotarians,” Delawter said. She hopes the club will outlast the original members, and be there for her sons to join one day.

After the presentation of the club’s charter and swearing in of Delawter and the Key City Rotary board, the time came for the new president to carry out a Rotary tradition.

Every Rotary Club has a bell and a gavel. The sound of the bell signals the start and end of meetings.

For the first time as president, Delawter raised the gavel and tapped the bell to signal the meeting’s end. Cheers erupted, and she pumped her fist in the air.

Community Policy