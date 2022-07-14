ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Halo dropped the f*****g ball’: NICKMERCS says pride, ego prevented Halo Infinite from being the next big thing

By Blaine Polhamus
Cover picture for the articleBattle royale and FPS aficionado NICKMERCS had harsh words for 343 Industries earlier on stream, saying that the company’s pride and ego prevented Halo Infinite from being a premier title. The latest installment in the beloved FPS franchise, Halo Infinite’s release was met with high praises. The title...

