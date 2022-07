TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Best rain and storm chance Saturday will be over Pima, Pinal, and Santa Cruz Counties. Gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning, and localized heavy rain are threats with any storms that develop. Weekend high temperatures will fall just a few degrees shy of daily records (110° to 111°). An increase in monsoon activity is possible next workweek with highs falling back down near normal (100° in Tucson).

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO