ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Luis Severino: Lands on injured list

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Severino was placed on the 15-day injured list with a low-grade right lat strain Thursday. Severino...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Undergoes finger surgery

Sale underwent surgery on his broken left pinky finger Monday. Sale suffered a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture after being hit by a comebacker in the first inning Sunday against the Yankees. In other words, he broke his left pinky finger and will now be out at least a month following surgery. Sale believes he will pitch again this season and we're yet to see an official timeline from the Red Sox. Nonetheless, the left-hander won't likely be fantasy relevant until early September at the soonest. Truly a tough blow for the fantasy owners who had stashed him since the beginning of the season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Permits three runs in no-decision

Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Sunday on short rest

Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Sitting in third straight

Hampson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he enters Sunday with an active seven-game hitting streak, Hampson will find himself on the bench for the third game in a row to close out the Rockies' first-half schedule. Now that Kris Bryant has returned from the paternity list and with C.J. Cron having overcome a recent wrist injury, the Rockies don't look like they'll have an everyday spot in the infield or outfield available for Hampson.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Severino
CBS Sports

Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Struggles in return

Fairbanks (lat) allowed a run on two hits while striking out two in one inning of a 7-5 victory Sunday over Baltimore. On Fairbanks' first pitch of the season, Austin Hays greeted him with a deep fly to left field for a solo homer. Adley Rutschman then tagged a 3-1 pitch for a double before Fairbanks figured it out and retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts. The 28-year-old was one of the Rays' most trusted relievers the last two seasons as he compiled a 3.25 ERA and 95:35 K:BB in 69.1 innings. He'll likely play a key role in the second half for the Rays as they battle for a spot in the postseason.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Benintendi (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Benintendi was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .317/.386/.401 slash line to go with three home runs, two stolen bases, 37 RBI and 37 runs across 363 plate appearances. As a veteran player with an expiring contract on a non-contending team, Benintendi will be a prime candidate to be dealt elsewhere ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Called up, will start Sunday

The Pirates recalled Wilson from Triple-A Indianapolis and will have him start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Reliever Chase De Jong (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list to open up a spot on the active roster for Wilson, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Injured List#Reds
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: On base thrice, swipes bag

Rojas went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in a 3-1 victory over San Diego on Sunday. Batting leadoff, Rojas singled and stole second in the first inning while tacking on walks in the fifth and seventh to reach base three times for the third time this month. Through 16 July games, the 28-year-old is slashing .339/.431/.536 with an impressive eight doubles, nine walks and three thefts. Rojas concludes the first half with a .271/.344/.407 slash line, five home runs, 34 runs, 26 RBI and eight stolen bases in 61 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Mashes third homer

Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. Pasquantino went deep off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano in the top of the 10th inning with a two-run blast off the foul pole that cashed in the automatic runner from second. The two-hit game lifted Pasquantino's average to .206 on the season. The 24-year-old rookie has had some difficulty adjusting to the big leagues since being called up from Triple-A on June 29, but he has begun to show some signs of life by hitting two home runs over the past week. The highly-touted prospect is expected to play first base every day for the Royals over the second half of the season, and there could be plenty more power production waiting in his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Moustakas was activated from the COVID-19-related injured list Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Moustakas will be ready to go following the All-Star break after he was activated from the COVID list Monday. The 33-year-old has produced a .210 batting average with five homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases over 205 at-bats in 63 games this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Pulled after 3.2 innings

Lynch gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. It was another lackluster performance for Lynch, who gave up three earned runs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Returns as expected

Trout (back) will bat second and play center field Tuesday against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Trout has been out of action since he left Tuesday's game against the Astros with back spasms, but he indicated Friday that he'd be ready to return for Saturday's first-half finale, a prediction which proved accurate. He's in a bit of a slump in July, hitting .167/.231/.250 through 10 games, though that's only brought his OPS on the season down to .967.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Exits with apparent injury

Smith was removed from Saturday's matinee against the Cubs in the top of the 10th inning due to an apparent left ankle injury, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Smith began the 10th inning as a runner at second base, but he appeared to roll his ankle while taking a lead off the bag and was removed from the game as a result. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. It's not yet clear whether Smith will be available for Saturday's nightcap or for Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jason Alexander: No longer starting Sunday

Alexander will not start Sunday's game against the Giants, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The Brewers will start Aaron Ashby on short rest instead, though a reason for the pitching change was not announced. Something may be off with Alexander -- he threw only 73 pitches across four innings in a rain-shortened outing Tuesday and Ashby just threw 101 pitches Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy