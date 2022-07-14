Mets' Trevor May: Facing hitters Sunday

Marte went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Cubs in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. Marte was on the bench for the matinee, presumably to avoid him playing too much just two days removed from his return from a groin injury. The outfielder returned to his usual role in right field for the nightcap and picked up his third steal in 11 games in July. He's hit well this month, going 16-for-43 (.372), and he's maintained a strong .292/.343/.458 slash line with nine home runs, 41 RBI, 51 runs scored and 11 steals in 17 attempts this year. The fact that he's already making an impact on the basepaths suggests the groin injury shouldn't be a lingering concern going forward.

QUEENS, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO