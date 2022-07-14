ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets' Trevor May: Facing hitters Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

May (triceps) will progress to facing live hitters Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
The Spun

Yankees, Angels Have Reportedly Agreed To Infielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in Major League Baseball - at least according to their record and winning percentage. While they own the best record in baseball, they aren't resting on their laurels ahead of the trade deadline. According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees acquired a familiar face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

1 Team Is Already Trending For Juan Soto

We have breaking news out of D.C. Nationals star Juan Soto has reportedly turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer. Now, the NL East franchise is reportedly willing to entertain trade offers from around the league. One team in particular is already trending: the New York Yankees. It's all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets designate outfielder Ender Inciarte for assignment

The Mets have designated outfielder Ender Inciarte for assignment, tweets Tim Healey of Newsday. The move clears an active roster spot for second baseman Jeff McNeil, who’d be on paternity leave. New York’s 40-man roster tally drops to 39. New York signed Inciarte to a minor league contract...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

White Sox Share A Familiar Eloy Jimenez Update

It doesn’t seem to matter what happens for Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez. The guy just can’t seem to stay healthy. The 25-year-old slugger has been limited to just 66 at-bats in 19 games due to a hamstring injury he suffered early in the season, which kept him out until he was activated just a week ago on July 6.
CHICAGO, IL
Trevor May
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Ejected from Game 2 Saturday

Happ was ejected from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets for arguing balls and strikes, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Happ was 0-for-7 across the twin bill, and clearly had seen enough of the strike zone. While it was a frustrating day, Happ is still batting .274/.365/.446 this season, and is headed to his first All-Star Game as a reserve for the National League. Since he will likely be playing Tuesday, it's possible Happ could get a breather Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika catching for Mets on Thursday

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mazeika will catch for right-hander Carlos Carrasco on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Tomas Nido returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mazeika for 6.6 FanDuel...
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Knocks fourth homer

Kelly went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Padres. Kelly gave the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead with his fifth-inning blast off Padres starter Sean Manaea. After a lack of power early in the year, Kelly has hit all four of his homers in his last 14 contests. He's hit safely in 12 of those games, going 15-for-45 (.333) in that span. The catcher is up to a .189/.232/.326 slash line with 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles in 142 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Mets#Newsday
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jason Alexander: No longer starting Sunday

Alexander will not start Sunday's game against the Giants, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The Brewers will start Aaron Ashby on short rest instead, though a reason for the pitching change was not announced. Something may be off with Alexander -- he threw only 73 pitches across four innings in a rain-shortened outing Tuesday and Ashby just threw 101 pitches Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Sunday on short rest

Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Records 11th steal

Marte went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Cubs in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. Marte was on the bench for the matinee, presumably to avoid him playing too much just two days removed from his return from a groin injury. The outfielder returned to his usual role in right field for the nightcap and picked up his third steal in 11 games in July. He's hit well this month, going 16-for-43 (.372), and he's maintained a strong .292/.343/.458 slash line with nine home runs, 41 RBI, 51 runs scored and 11 steals in 17 attempts this year. The fact that he's already making an impact on the basepaths suggests the groin injury shouldn't be a lingering concern going forward.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Exits with apparent injury

Smith was removed from Saturday's matinee against the Cubs in the top of the 10th inning due to an apparent left ankle injury, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Smith began the 10th inning as a runner at second base, but he appeared to roll his ankle while taking a lead off the bag and was removed from the game as a result. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. It's not yet clear whether Smith will be available for Saturday's nightcap or for Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Placed on restricted list

Santana (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday as he addresses a family emergency. Santana will be away from the team for a few days while with his family, likely making him unavailable until after the All-Star break. Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
SEATTLE, WA

