Vegan Natalie Portman reveals Chris Hemsworth didn't eat meat ahead of kiss scene

In a recent interview, Natalie Portman revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat ahead of their kiss scene out of respect for her being vegan.

“The day we had a kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan," she said. "And he eats meat, like, every half-hour. Like, that was so thoughtful."

Natalie Portman, left, and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder .

“That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person,” Portman added.

“I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat. He’s just, like, eating bison in the morning," co-star Tessa Thompson chimed in. "That’s so sweet.”

The Marvel film was released on July 8 and received an estimated $303.2 million worldwide during its opening weekend.

Portman recently agreed with the characterization of the film as "the gayest movie ever made" in the Marvel universe.

"I love that reading of it!" she exclaimed. "Yes, I love that!"