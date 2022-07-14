ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik digs at colleague Liz Cheney in touting fundraising haul

By David M. Drucker, Senior Political Correspondent
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rB9n9_0gg46mzp00

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) raised more than $3 million in the second quarter, bringing her total haul for the 2022 cycle to $15 million-plus.

Stefanik took over as House Republican Conference chairwoman in the spring of last year, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), now vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. But even before Stefanik was elevated, the now-third-ranking House Republican was making a name for herself among grassroots Republicans across the country, raising decent money for herself and her colleagues in the process.

Of the money Stefanik has raised so far this election cycle, she has transferred $2.4 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP campaign arm.

“I'm incredibly humbled and thankful for the outpouring of support for my re-election campaign from grassroots patriots in the North Country, Upstate New York, and all across America,” Stefanik said Thursday in a statement.

According to a press release, the $3 million Stefanik raised from April 1 through June 30 is a combination of funds collected through her reelection campaign committee, E-PAC, the congresswoman’s political action committee, the Elise Victory Fund joint fundraising committee, and money she raised for GOP candidates and committees via WinRed, the conservative online fundraising platform.

Meanwhile, Stefanik used the announcement of her second-quarter fundraising figures to take a pointed dig at Cheney. In the press release, the New York Republican’s $15 million raised to date for the cycle and $2.4 million NRCC transfer were described this way: “This is more than six times her predecessor Liz Cheney’s NRCC and GOP candidate fundraising when she previously served as Conference Chair.”

Republicans need to win just five seats to reclaim the majority in November after four years in the minority. Stefanik, running for reelection in New York’s newly configured and overwhelmingly Republican 21st Congressional District, is a shoo-in for another term. Her leadership aspirations in any new GOP majority remain unclear.

Comments / 14

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Elise Stefanik
Black Enterprise

GOP House Candidate Carl Paladino Calls Black Americans ‘Dumb, Hungry and Conditioned’ To Vote For Democrats

New York Republican Congressional Candidate Carl Paladino said Black Americans were kept “dumb and hungry” so they could be conditioned to vote for the Democratic Party. CNN reports Paladino made the comments on a radio show in 2016 when he was a Buffalo school board member defending himself against allegations that comments he made in the past were racist. Paladino added that he cared about Black people but they were conditioned to be a base for Democrats.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Fundraising#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#The Elise Victory Fund
CNN

Why Liz Cheney is in a lot of trouble in Wyoming

Rep. Liz Cheney has become an unexpected hero for Democrats. She was one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump last year, has served as one of his most vocal critics in the GOP and is the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Former Trump staffer says she put Hutchinson in touch with Cheney

A former staffer under the Trump administration said she put Cassidy Hutchinson in touch with the House committee investigating Jan. 6 and encouraged her to testify. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House director of strategic communications and friend of Hutchinson, said she connected her to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) "a couple months ago" and that Hutchinson spoke to the committee behind closed doors prior to her in-person testimony on Tuesday.
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
67K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy