GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik digs at colleague Liz Cheney in touting fundraising haul

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) raised more than $3 million in the second quarter, bringing her total haul for the 2022 cycle to $15 million-plus.

Stefanik took over as House Republican Conference chairwoman in the spring of last year, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), now vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. But even before Stefanik was elevated, the now-third-ranking House Republican was making a name for herself among grassroots Republicans across the country, raising decent money for herself and her colleagues in the process.

Of the money Stefanik has raised so far this election cycle, she has transferred $2.4 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP campaign arm.

“I'm incredibly humbled and thankful for the outpouring of support for my re-election campaign from grassroots patriots in the North Country, Upstate New York, and all across America,” Stefanik said Thursday in a statement.

According to a press release, the $3 million Stefanik raised from April 1 through June 30 is a combination of funds collected through her reelection campaign committee, E-PAC, the congresswoman’s political action committee, the Elise Victory Fund joint fundraising committee, and money she raised for GOP candidates and committees via WinRed, the conservative online fundraising platform.

Meanwhile, Stefanik used the announcement of her second-quarter fundraising figures to take a pointed dig at Cheney. In the press release, the New York Republican’s $15 million raised to date for the cycle and $2.4 million NRCC transfer were described this way: “This is more than six times her predecessor Liz Cheney’s NRCC and GOP candidate fundraising when she previously served as Conference Chair.”

Republicans need to win just five seats to reclaim the majority in November after four years in the minority. Stefanik, running for reelection in New York’s newly configured and overwhelmingly Republican 21st Congressional District, is a shoo-in for another term. Her leadership aspirations in any new GOP majority remain unclear.