Dirty Dancing's Jennifer Grey credits abortion for successful life and career

By Julia Johnson, Trending News Editor
 2 days ago

Actress Jennifer Grey is sharing her abortion story, crediting the procedure that she underwent as a teenager while she was "doing tons of blow [and] popping Quaaludes" for her successful career and life.

“I wouldn’t have my life. I wouldn’t have had the career I had, I wouldn’t have had anything,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “And it wasn’t for lack of taking it seriously."

Grey, who famously portrayed Frances "Baby" Houseman in the film Dirty Dancing opposite Patrick Swayze, details her abortion further in her book, Out of the Corner: A Memoir, which was released in May.

“When I try to imagine my own daughter at 16, playing house, essentially living with a grown-ass man, doing tons of blow, popping Quaaludes, and going to Studio [54] — not to mention being lied to, cheated on, then gifted with various and sundry STDs and unwanted pregnancies, it makes me feel physically ill,” the actress wrote in the book. “No teenager should be swimming in waters that dark."

Jennifer Grey.

"I’d always wanted a child. I just didn’t want a child as a teenager. I didn’t want a child where I was [at] in my life,” Grey said.

The film features a pregnant character who attempts to obtain an abortion. However, the procedure goes wrong. The tale is set nearly a decade before Roe v. Wade was decided. Pro-abortion activists have hailed the film as a cautionary tale.

“We saw someone who was hemorrhaging,” Grey says of the scene. “We saw what happens to people without means — the haves and the have nots. I love that part of the storyline because it was really a feminist movie in a rom-com. It was a perfect use of history.”

“I feel so emotional,” she told her interviewer after the Supreme Court released Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning the precedent set in Roe. “Even though I’ve seen it coming, even though we’ve been hearing what’s coming, it doesn’t feel real.”

"It’s such a grave decision. And it stays with you," she said. She explained that she was very sexually empowered at a young age and that the pregnancy occurred even though she used birth control.

She added that she is "heartbroken" and that women must "rise up and use their voice now because we have assumed, since 1973, that our choice was safe and that it was never going to be overturned.”

