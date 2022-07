Like all parents, Jeni and Neal Schoenbach want the best for their children, and each year they assess how their children are doing and what type of school would serve them best. Their kids attend both private school and homeschool, and much of the cost of their education has to be paid out of pocket. But Arizona’s expanded Empowerment Scholarship Program would allow the Schoenbach children to receive a publicly funded education regardless of whether they’re enrolled at the local public school, private school or home school. Education savings accounts are a modern form of public education funding — but better. They are customizable, flexible and can pay for costs ranging from school tuition to tutoring, online courses and therapy.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO