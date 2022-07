The New York Yankees are quickly heading toward the All-Star break, a much-needed week of rest with several starters going down due to injury. The bullpen has been ravaged with individual injuries the past few weeks, notably the loss of Ron Marinaccio. The team is expected to get back Jonathan Loáisiga and Domingo German potentially before the All-Star break, but they lost two impact players in the first two games against the Cincinnati Reds.

