MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In just over three weeks, classes will resume in the Memphis-Shelby County School District as well as other local municipal districts. That means several hectic days which always happen at the start of classes. But now a new ball of confusion is being added with the start of the state’s private school voucher program that has been on hold for more than two years.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO