Brattleboro, VT

Senior Solutions, July 2022

vermontjournal.com
 2 days ago

Senior Solutions Memory Cafés are now up and running in Brattleboro, Springfield, and White River Junction. These are welcoming places for caregivers and their loved ones who have various forms of dementia or other cognitive disorders. Both caregivers and their loved ones can participate in activities and socialize to help overcome...

vermontjournal.com

vermontjournal.com

“Be The Match” donor registry drive

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Noah was born to a Londonderry, Vt. couple in 2017 after a routine pregnancy and delivery. At three-and-a-half months old, he was diagnosed with a rare genetic bone disease called Osteopetrosis – a condition that can be fatal if not treated with a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. Thanks to “Be The Match,” a perfect donor was found – and at five months old, Noah received a life-saving transplant.
LONDONDERRY, VT
WCAX

Bradford Fair returns this weekend with added challenges

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The summer fair season is getting underway in the Upper Valley with the two-day Bradford Fair. However, organizers of the event say that keeping the fair going year after year is an uphill battle. “For a number of reasons, we condensed our event this year,” said...
BRADFORD, VT
vermontjournal.com

LTE: Robert McBride on Wendy Harrison for State Senator

I am voting for Wendy Harrison, and I hope you will, too. I met Wendy in 2016 when we both were serving on the Windham Regional Commission. She immediately struck me as someone who is rational and thoughtful, while also bringing her whole heart to improving our communities and our quality of life. Later, I saw her bring these same qualities to her work as Municipal Manager in Bellows Falls and Rockingham.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
vermontjournal.com

FOSTL Book Sale

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Friends of the Springfield Town Library (FOSTL) is having their annual book sale on July 22 and 23 at the Armory on Fairground Rd., Springfield, Vt. There will be a vast array of books sorted by categories and, in many cases, by alphabetical order. There are many books on the “Special Table” for which the price can be negotiable.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WRGB

Eight arrested in Bennington, including juvenile, in connection with Manchester overdose

BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Eight people from both Vermont and Massachusetts face charges after an overdose death in Manchester. At about noon on Thursday, officers from the Manchester Police Department, Bennington Police Department, Rutland City Police Department, Bennington County Sheriff's Department, and the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at 202 Beech St, Apt #6, in Bennington, which had been connected to that death.
BENNINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

UVM and Vermont State College System are offering free courses for Vermonters

The University of Vermont and the Vermont State College System, which includes Community College of Vermont, Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College, are offering free courses to eligible Vermonters. The programs are intended to help unemployed or underemployed Vermonters gain new skills that can help them advance...
vermontjournal.com

Pre-primary Republican candidate forum

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Windsor and Windham County Republicans will host a pre-primary Republican statewide candidate forum from 4–7 p.m. at the Living Hope Fellowship Church, 582 Rockingham Rd., Bellows Falls, Vt. All non-statewide Republican candidates from Windsor, Windham, and Bennington counties have...
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
The Valley Reporter

Warren hearing on fatal dog attack

The Warren Select Board held a hearing at the July 12 meeting on a June 20 incident at the Warren Jiffy Mart involving three dogs, resulting in the death of one of the dogs. According to an affidavit by Mitchell Pickford, he and his wife Linda were getting gas at the Jiffy Mart around 3 p.m. with their 12-pound dachshund, Betty, secured in their car. Two dogs were barking at another pump, which obscured Mitchell Pickford’s view of the vehicle with the two dogs, while Linda Pickford was in the store. The owner of the dogs, Erik Luhrs, Burlington, who was in the store at the time, said the dogs managed to roll down the windows and escape his vehicle.
WARREN, VT
westernmassnews.com

Belchertown woman attacked by fisher last month shares experience

Belchertown, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A viewer reached out to our Western Mass News, wondering how the Belchertown woman who was attacked by a Fisher, commonly called a “fisher cat” was doing. we caught up with Kelly Sullivan - who is now hopeful for a full recovery. “I’m trying to...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
WWLP

Concerns of carcasses flowing out of West Springfield dumpster

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After reports of trash overflowing in Chicopee and other towns, there has been another concern in West Springfield. A West Springfield resident told 22News, on Elm Street next to Mosher Street there has been a trash dumpster that’s been building up and overflowing. The overflow of the dumpster has led to animal carcasses pouring out of the trash bags they were in.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
vermontjournal.com

BRAM awards Frank Dressler Scholarship

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Frank Dressler Scholarship is given in memory of Frank Dressler, Black River High School’s “ultimate fan” for many years. In his retirement, Frank moved to Ludlow and began attending Black River’s home games when he noticed the lights at Dorsey Field. Frank was hooked on the Presidents. Soccer led to basketball, which led to baseball and softball. Home games led to away games, and to friendship and commitment. Frank loved the kids and the sports they played, and the athletes appreciated his ever-present support, honoring him with signed team photos and an honorary BR #1 Fan jacket. If Frank wasn’t in his usual seat, it was for a very good reason, which he was sure to share, just so we knew. An ultimate fan and supporter, in winning seasons, as well as those that were not as successful. Rain or shine, Frank was there to support his team.
LUDLOW, VT
vermontbiz.com

Rutland Regional Medical Center taps Watson for chief nursing officer

Kelly Watson, former chief nursing officer at UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital in Colorado, has been named vice president and CNO at Rutland Regional Medical Center(link is external). In her new role, Watson will oversee a nursing workforce of more than 1,100 advanced practice registered nurses, registered nurses, licensed nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses.
RUTLAND, VT
vermontjournal.com

Connecticut Valley Football and Cheerleading camp and signups

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football League (CVPWFL) will be hosting the 11th annual four day Jim Tully Football and Cheerleader Camp on Aug. 8–12, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Hadley Field Complex at BFUHS, Westminster, Vt. This camp will be for kids entering grades three through eight and cheerleaders ages 4–14. Camp registration will be Monday, Aug. 8, starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 there will be sign-ups for the CVPWFL season at BFUHS at 5:30 p.m. There will be no camp that day.
WESTMINSTER, VT
WWLP

How to keep plants and grass healthy in drought

The majority of the state has reached a level two or "significant" drought status, which makes lawn and garden care very difficult for homeowners. There are many things homeowners can do, or incorporate into their lawns and gardens to make them more drought-resistant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

