ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 300th career homer and drove in three runs, Albert Pujols reached another milestone and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-3 on Saturday. Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the second inning was his 20th this season and first since June 27. “I don’t get too caught up in numbers. I try and show up every day and prepare and whatever happens, happens,” Goldschmidt said. “I try and do my part. I’m glad to help us win today.” Now in his 12th major league season and a seven-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Goldschmidt became the 153rd player to reach 300 homers. He has 997 RBIs.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO