I saw this formidable trimaran cranking upwind with her number-two jib while flying a hull and going perhaps 18 knots or more. What I’ve loved about sailing out of Newport Harbor for the past 30 years is that I can see the latest in cutting-edge sailing designs, and learn lots of interesting things as I watch the boats sail in the bay. Moreover, I’ve learned to use my iPhone as a notebook for my writing ideas. There is much to note in this one particular harbor for a scribbling.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO