The Newport Beach Commission is hoping to save the carousel at Easton’s Beach and will likely soon present its case to the City Council. “How do we, as a commission, go to the City Council and say, ‘What do we need to do?’” asked commission member Mark Fitzgerald at a July 6 meeting. “We don’t know what their plan is. They could have already written this off and sold it for scrap . . . We need to take a step.”

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO