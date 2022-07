Before the pandemic hit, the Newport Volleyball Club hosted weekend tournaments on Easton’s Beach for over 20 years. Now, as COVID seems to have waned, the Club is back on the beach for the first time in two years, and not everyone is excited to see its signature yellow nets return. With a busier beach than ever, concerns about overcrowding and parking revenue have been raised, and club leadership is working with the city on possible solutions. Read the story on page 5.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO