Middletown, RI

Middletown Local Candidate Slate Set for November

By Newport This Week Staff
newportthisweek.com
 2 days ago

Local incumbents and prospective candidates running for office in Middletown had until June 29 to officially file declaration papers with the Board of Canvassers to run in the 2022 election scheduled for Nov. 8. Now, Middletown voters can spend the next few months vetting those looking to take a...

www.newportthisweek.com

newportthisweek.com

New Council Candidate

I’m running for city council because the decisions we make in the coming years will shape Newport’s trajectory for generations. My spouse, Alicia, and I are thankful to call Newport home, and I want to ensure that our neighbors get the quality of life we all deserve. Born...
NEWPORT, RI
newportthisweek.com

Beach Commission Hopes to Save Newport Carousel

The Newport Beach Commission is hoping to save the carousel at Easton’s Beach and will likely soon present its case to the City Council. “How do we, as a commission, go to the City Council and say, ‘What do we need to do?’” asked commission member Mark Fitzgerald at a July 6 meeting. “We don’t know what their plan is. They could have already written this off and sold it for scrap . . . We need to take a step.”
NEWPORT, RI
newportthisweek.com

Middletown Budget Approved

After a one month delay due to concerns with the School Department’s budget deficit, the Middletown Town Council voted 5-0 on July 5 to approve a fiscal year 2023 budget that began on July 1. Council Vice-President Thomas Welch and councilor Terri Flynn were absent from the meeting. After...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

DEM pauses plans to demolish Galilee’s Lighthouse Inn

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Plans to redevelop the property housing the former Lighthouse Inn have been brought to a screeching halt. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said Friday that a hazardous materials assessment needs to be conducted before the state-owned land is leveled and repurposed. “This...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
Middletown, RI
Government
City
Middletown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
newportthisweek.com

Xay Announces Candidacy

On July 12, 2022, Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, known simply as “Xay” (pronounced “Sigh”), announced his run for Newport City Council At-Large. Xay’s a native Rhode Islander, avid sailor, seasoned civic leader, attorney, and national expert on state and local finances. “I’ve been committed to civic...
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

Authority to restore Johnson’s Pond water levels given to RI DEM

Governor Dan McKee was joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, bill sponsors Senator Leonidas P. Raptakis and Representative Thomas E. Noret, members of the Johnson’s Pond Civic Association, and state and local officials to sign legislation that grants the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) the authority to restore water levels in Johnson’s Pond in Coventry.
COVENTRY, RI
newportthisweek.com

Plans Move Forward for New North End Park

Construction of a new park in the North End that will include skateboarding and a basketball court should begin this fall, according to an announcement on June 29 at the Tree & Open Space Commission meeting. The park will be located at John Chafee Boulevard and will allow T-Ball and...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes beach in North Kingstown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down a beach in North Kingstown for swimmers. The Department of Health said the water at Camp Grosvenor, the Girls and Boys Club Camp has unsafe bacteria levels. The Department of Health will continue to monitor the beach...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Person
Lawrence Frank
newportthisweek.com

NEW ARRIVALS

Monalisa Dellavolpe and David Parker of Newport are proud to announce the birth of their son Augustine Allen Parker on June 19, 2022. Kassia and Christopher O’Reilly of Newport are proud to announce the birth of their daughter Alice Marie O’Reilly on July 3, 2022. Salem and Charles...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee signs legislation protecting water levels in Johnson’s Pond

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation this week giving the Department of Environmental Management the authority to control water levels of Rhode Island’s ponds and dams. Residents around Johnson’s Pond in Coventry have fought for years over their frustrations about the dam’s water levels....
COVENTRY, RI
Ultimate Unexplained

Newport Tower in Rhode Island: Mill or Mystery?

It could be the remnants of a 17th-century windmill, or it could hold the secrets of a great treasure that has gone undiscovered for over 700 years. Newport Tower seems simple enough, but that hasn’t stopped people from finding a mystery in these stones, whether one truly exists or not.
NEWPORT, RI
#Real Estate Brokerage#Election Local#The Board Of Canvassers#Newport Fire Department
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Breakfast Nook II owner hopes location will reopen soon

Richard Seddon, owner of the Breakfast Nook II in Wakefield, had not expected that a small and smoky problem would close his popular restaurant for months. It did, though. More than three months have passed since the small fire and smoke brought the Union Fire District responders to the 575 Kingstown Road restaurant. Seddon said recently that clean-up has become more extensive than he first expected.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Acushnet EMERGENCY ORDER

Emergency Order for Temporary Moratorium on all Street Opening Construction Projects in the Town of Acushnet. In consideration of the efficient operation and repair of municipal roadways; and in order to protect the safety of the inhabitants of the Town of Acushnet, the following order shall be implemented until such time as the Board of Selectmen shall vote to rescind it. Effective July 11, 2022, the Town is suspending all regular street opening construction activity in Acushnet, including but not limited to all work authorized by street trench permits, and street opening permits. Upon issuance· of this order, all such active construction work shall be stopped. The only work that will be permitted after July 11, 2022 will be emergency work, which will need to be approved by the Town of Acushnet Board of Selectmen, prior to commencement of the work. For purposes of this Order, emergency work includes only the minimum work necessary to prevent damage to persons or property and/or to ensure the habitability of existing residential structures until such time as this order is lifted, including but not limited to the following:
ACUSHNET, MA
newportthisweek.com

Driver’s Ed Training

In response to growing demand on Aquidneck Island, the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) is now offering driver’s ed training at the Newport County Campus, 1 John Chafee Blvd. CCRI is offering week-long driver’s ed training throughout July and August, with the expectation to expand to nights/weekends during...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
independentri.com

Frequent flood victims in Narragansett encouraged to sell homes

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Back in March 2010, heavy rains and flooding caused Narragansett to condemn several homes in low-lying areas, including two houses on Courtland Drive. While that scale of flooding was extreme and rare, other parts of town remain prone to occasional chronic flooding that can cause trouble for homeowners, including water damage and mold. Repairs can quickly become costly.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
newportthisweek.com

Ripa Scholarship Winners

Forum Lodge #391—Sons and Daughters of Italy in America recently awarded its annual Anna M. Ripa Memorial Scholarships to three Aquidneck Island public high school 2022 graduating seniors. In addition to maintaining a B average or better in their studies and intending to enter university in the fall of 2022, the applicants wrote essays explaining the importance that their Italian ancestry has in their lives.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
newportthisweek.com

Explore the “Ecosystem of Learning”

This letter is an invitation to explore Aquidneck Island’s ecosystem of learning as part of NEX – the Newport Experience. If you’re interested in witnessing 100 middle and high school learners engaged in a diverse array of cultural, educational and recreational opportunities across Newport County, ranging from restoration to hiking, surfing to music, art to golf, and cycling to self-care, please email me at steve@fabnewport.org and we will give you a tour.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
nrinow.news

The weekend: 30 things to do in northern RI

Northern, RI – It’s time for The Weekend, northern Rhode Island, our weekly roundup of events and festivities, from live music, auditions and arts classes, to family-friendly fairs and festivals, all in our small towns. This week, summer series events continue, with a few farmer’s markets and free...
