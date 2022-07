KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating an early Saturday morning drive-by shooting that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital. Police said that the man, whose name was not shared, was hit in the head by a bullet fired through the window of a house in the 1500 block of North Delphos Street on Kokomo's northeast side just after midnight.

