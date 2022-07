As I reclined further back than ever, I heard a gentle double thud – the chair releasing. My head was now horizontal, my throat completely exposed. At his mercy. I smelled mint with the faintest tinge of vanilla.I traced ceiling patterns, tried to tune my ear to the blur in, blur out between two radio stations, wishing it’d settle on one. Then I felt it: the coldness of the shiny, sharp blade against my bobbing Adam’s apple, about to zip up my throat. I gulped hard. I could barely believe I was finally here. Five years ago, I’d have...

