Local doctor to host chronic pain webinar

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Wicked Divas is a concert of performers who have starred in the roles of Glinda and Elphaba from the Broadway production of “Wicked” and featuring selections from “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Frozen” and other diva showstoppers. Ginna Claire Mason most recently starred as Glinda in the Broadway production of WICKED after playing the role on the national tour. Later this year, she’ll star opposite Ann-Margret in the Hallmark Television film A Spectacular Christmas. Other Television: Preach. Tour/Vegas: Wicked, Newsies, Flashdance, Duck Commander Musical. Regional: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray, Grease. Nashville native. BFA music theatre graduate from Elon University. Emily Koch- just finished a year and half long run with the Broadway Company and the First National Tour of Waitress. She was also seen on Broadway and on tour as Elphaba in Wicked from 2015-2017. Emily was in the cast of Godspell at Berkshire Theatre Group, the only equity sanctioned musical in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regional: Little Women (Palo Alto TheatreWorks), ValueVille (NYMF) In The Bones (APAC, World Premiere, and New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play) Workshops: iLLA! A Hip Hop Musical (O’Neil Center), The Tale of Despereaux (Universal Pictures/The Old Globe) Readings: Housewarming (NYMF), Luna (World Premiere) All The Walls (World Premiere) Luna and the Gold River Docks. Carnegie Mellon Musical Theatre Class of 2013, youngARTS Finalist, and Interlochen Arts Camp and Academy Alumnus.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO