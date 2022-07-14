ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Local doctor to host chronic pain webinar

By Chad Charette
wwnytv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WWNY) - If you’re dealing with chronic pain, you might be interested in an upcoming webinar about advanced treatments. On July 26, Dr. Nicholas Qandah will be hosting a virtual...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 1

Related
wwnytv.com

988 suicide & crisis lifeline rolls out Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When you have a medical emergency, you know to dial 911. Beginning Saturday, you can call 988 if you’re having a mental health emergency. It’s a new resource local officials say will open the door to reducing the stigma around mental health. Behavioral...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Physical rehabilitation for dogs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Like humans, dogs benefit from physical therapy after an injury or surgery. Jen Walck, a licensed veterinary technician at VCA North Country Animal Hospital, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday with her dog, Cyclops. She showed viewers how she helps dogs with strength...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Llamas, alpacas & more at day 4 of Jeff Co. Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One of the highlights of day four at the Jefferson County Fair was the llama and alpaca show. Anchor Makenzie Piatt checked out what was happening at the livestock tent and found Katie from the More Than Hooves 4-H club with Theresa the alpaca. Theresa...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Lowville, NY
Lowville, NY
Health
wwnytv.com

North Country native returns to Watertown after nearly 40 years. The reason? The fair!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “I have learned in life to keep the bar and expectations low. This has been the trip of a lifetime,” said dairy farmer Sue Dyke. Meet Sue Dyke. Her and her husband Steve run Almosta farm in Magnet, Nebraska. She’s lived there for the past 40 years, but she was born in Black River, New York. Something about this year’s Jefferson County Fair drew her back, so now she and her cows are back in Watertown.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

‘Adopt-A-Spot’ program created to beautify Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown has a new program called Adopt-A-Spot. It’s a way to spruce up areas of the city by planting flowers, picking up trash, or pulling weeds. The program was spearheaded by City Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce,. “This is an awesome opportunity for people...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Enjoying the rides at the Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can find all sorts of rides at the Jefferson County Fair. Some are fast, some are slow, and some are right in between. We caught up with some kids who wanted to feel the rush. “This one is pretty good. I like it, it’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Joe Comet at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) He has performed in nearly every type of venue, from comedy clubs and casinos across the United States, a tour in Europe, to corporate events from New York to California. He is also a regular guest performer for international magic sensation Rob Lake. Originally from northern New York, he now lives in Oklahoma.
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Pain#Webinar#Boston Scientific#New Technologies
wwnytv.com

Museum Hosts Authors and Book Signings

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Ten local authors will gather at the Cornwall Brothers Store Museum, Thursday, July 21 at 3 p.m. to greet guests and discuss their recent publications. Readers will have an opportunity to explore mystery, romantic history, autobiography, satire, fantasy, River adventures, poetry, and read a-loud stories. Ken...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Theresa Phelps, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Theresa Phelps ended her life’s journey on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born April 15, 1936, Theresa attended Antwerp High School. She married her sweetheart, Frank “Spike” Phelps, in Antwerp, New York on July 24, 1954. Frank died July 5th, 2014 at age 79. He was retired from the Department of Transportation.
ANTWERP, NY
WIBX 950

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Fitness with Jamie: max impact with Pi-Yo

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - This week fitness expert Jamie Kalk joined us from Southwick Beach State Park to show us a few moves in a Pi-Yo routine. The exercises are designed to both work your muscles and get your heart rate up. And she brings it all together with...
HENDERSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Health
wwnytv.com

Officials tour shuttered Ogdensburg Correctional Facility

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The state continued its tour of closed north country prisons Friday. This time, local leaders in St. Lawrence County got a chance to tour Ogdensburg Correctional Facility. The state closed the prison this past spring. It was 36 percent full, having the lowest prison population...
OGDENSBURG, NY
localsyr.com

2 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: June 26-July 2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 26 to July 2, 2022. Two restaurants failed their inspection: Popeye’s Restaurant in North Syracuse and Vito’s Ristorante in East Syracuse. Both restaurants had a critical violation. You can see the details of the infractions below.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

TV Dinner: Hats & Peas

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a traditional Italian dish that every nana has their own recipe for. It’s great comfort food and the recipe makes enough for an army, so it’s perfect if you have a crowd to feed. The “hats” are orecchiette pasta, which has...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Potsdam Summer Festival kicks off with plenty of food and fun

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Summer Festival is back in a big way after having been scaled back the last couple of years. “I think some of the challenges were having a lot of big plans and we were all excited and then our dreams were a little crushed, but we’re finally able to build them back up, so we’re feeling good over here,” said Potsdam Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kurstin Stowell.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Can-Am Fest takes over Sackets Harbor for it’s 50th year

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor’s Can-Am Fest is back. The annual event aims to highlight Canadian-American heritage in the North Country and this year is the festival’s 50th anniversary. Attendees participated in a variety of attractions ranging from local food vendors to an areal acrobatics...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

Wicked Divas at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Wicked Divas is a concert of performers who have starred in the roles of Glinda and Elphaba from the Broadway production of “Wicked” and featuring selections from “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Frozen” and other diva showstoppers. Ginna Claire Mason most recently starred as Glinda in the Broadway production of WICKED after playing the role on the national tour. Later this year, she’ll star opposite Ann-Margret in the Hallmark Television film A Spectacular Christmas. Other Television: Preach. Tour/Vegas: Wicked, Newsies, Flashdance, Duck Commander Musical. Regional: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray, Grease. Nashville native. BFA music theatre graduate from Elon University. Emily Koch- just finished a year and half long run with the Broadway Company and the First National Tour of Waitress. She was also seen on Broadway and on tour as Elphaba in Wicked from 2015-2017. Emily was in the cast of Godspell at Berkshire Theatre Group, the only equity sanctioned musical in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regional: Little Women (Palo Alto TheatreWorks), ValueVille (NYMF) In The Bones (APAC, World Premiere, and New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play) Workshops: iLLA! A Hip Hop Musical (O’Neil Center), The Tale of Despereaux (Universal Pictures/The Old Globe) Readings: Housewarming (NYMF), Luna (World Premiere) All The Walls (World Premiere) Luna and the Gold River Docks. Carnegie Mellon Musical Theatre Class of 2013, youngARTS Finalist, and Interlochen Arts Camp and Academy Alumnus.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Joseph J. DiGregorio, 84, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph J. DiGregorio, 84, died peacefully at home on July 13, 2022. He was born November 16, 1937, son of Joseph and Mary (Cirrincione) DiGregorio. A 1954 graduate of Watertown High School, ranked 8th in his class. He went to Syracuse University earning a teaching degree and obtained his Master’s from St. Lawrence University in 1965.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Community Bank to close Ogdensburg, Waddington branches

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Community Bank announced Friday that it will permanently close two branches in St. Lawrence County. They are the Ogdensburg branch located at 320 Ford Street and the Waddington branch located at 1 Main Street. Officials plan to close the locations effective Friday, September...
OGDENSBURG, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy