ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear says COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are increasing in Kentucky

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CV7To_0gg41dEL00

Kentucky officials say COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise as the BA.5 variant spreads.

About a third of Kentucky’s counties are in the red on the state’s coronavirus map, indicating high rates of transmission. But Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday the current escalation in cases is not as significant as those caused by previous variants.

“It looks like it’s more of a slow climb,” Beshear said. “The other thing… is even in relation to the climb, it is nowhere near as deadly as it was in the past, though it still is harming and taking lives, and we need to be wary of that.”

Beshear said the state is also experiencing a “legitimate increase” in hospitalizations, after a period of “fairly low” numbers.

There were fewer than 300 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 at the beginning of June. That’s since jumped to 483, as of Monday.

As with overall case numbers, the uptick in hospitalizations caused by BA.5 is not as sharp as previous spikes, Beshear said. He said the ratio of hospitalizations relative to cases is also lower compared to previous surges.

“And that is because, in my opinion, of vaccinations,” Beshear said. “It is because of the steps that people take to protect themselves. It’s because of possibly some natural immunity, though, I think you’ll hear that reinfection is more possible now than ever before.”

About 57% of Kentuckians are fully vaccinated, and 26% have received a booster shot.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a fourth vaccine option developed by Novavax. It functions differently than messenger RNA vaccines, like those produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the Novavax vaccine could become available in the next few weeks.

“This is more of the traditional, older-school technology, and so now there’s another option for those of you who had any concerns about the mRNA vaccines, or you were waiting for one of the more traditional technologies,” Stack said. “It’s going to take just a little time, like it always does, for the CDC to make their recommendations, and then to get it shipped out.”

Stack said he also expects Kentucky to run out of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 in the coming weeks. He attributed the shortage to a lack of federal funding.

Funding issues could also impact vaccine availability this fall. Stack said without additional money from Congress, pharmaceutical companies might produce fewer doses and more people may have to pay for vaccinations through insurance or out of pocket.

“And then that means we won’t be able to just tell every citizen and every Kentuckian you can just go and, at no cost to yourself, get a vaccine,” he said.

Stack said people who’ve gotten two doses and at least one booster of a vaccine are 15 times less likely to die from COVID-19.

John Boyle is a corps member with Report For America , a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. John’s coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Samtec, Inc.

Comments / 5

Related
wmot.org

COVID-19 hospitalizations up 5-fold in Tennessee over 15 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — The number of Tennesseans hospitalized due to COVID-19 infections continued to rise this week. As of Monday, there were more than 700 state residents under virus related hospital care. Ninety-nine of those patients are being treated in ICUs, while 36 are on respirators. That represents a...
TENNESSEE STATE
wnky.com

The possible effects of an abortion ban on Kentucky foster care

As a woman’s legal right to an abortion here in the commonwealth hangs in the balance, News 40 decided to take a closer look at how this could effect Kentucky’s foster care system. Officials in Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services says the state’s foster care system...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear signs bills promoting better health care in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear signed six bills today that provide Kentucky families with better access to health care. According to a release from the governor’s office, the bills he signed will support lung cancer screenings and community health workers, and improve access to dental care, mental health benefits, stroke care and medication.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
NBC 29 News

COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fifty localities throughout Virginia currently have high COVID-19 transmission rates, and UVA Health says that this number could grow in the near future. Charlottesville, Greene, Louisa, and Orange counties are just a few of the areas currently experiencing high transmission rates. “At least half of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
foxlexington.com

Kentucky doctor loses ability to practice after failing 2018 drug test

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after being pulled from an operating room in 2018 has lost the ability to practice again. According to an order filed with the state medical licensure board, Dr. Michael Heilig is “not to constitute the practice of medicine”.
RICHMOND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Kentuckians#Ba
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky is back in the red again in COVID cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID is making a big return to Kentucky. The number of new cases has been going up over the past few weeks. In some counties, cases have almost doubled from week to week. Kentucky released its newest COVID map on July 15. Every Kentucky county in the Eyewitness News viewing area […]
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Several western Kentuckians appointed to state boards, commissions

On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that four people from western Kentucky had been appointed to serve on a state board or commission. Those appointed are Emily Roark of Paducah, Brandon Edmiston, Jay Mehta of Murray, and David Meinschein of LaCenter. Roark and Meinschein were appointed to the Murray State...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wmot.org

New COVID-19 infections increased again in Tennessee last week, but new case counts fell sharply in Nashville

(Mike Osborne) — The number of new cases of COVID-19 increased statewide this past week, but fell sharply in Metro Nashville. The Tennessee Department of Health reported Wednesday that the number of new infections rose two percent across the state during the week that ended Saturday. Compare that to three weeks ago when new case counts spiked 17 percent in a single, seven-day period.
NASHVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s what was discussed during Thursday’s Team Kentucky update

(WEHT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday to discuss economic development, a decrease in gas prices and state real property taxes, the highest annual growth rate in decades, western Kentucky tornado recovery, work to address the water shortage in Marion, the new 988 mental health lifeline, Christmas in July events for families impacted b the December 10 tornadoes and COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
KVUE

Five area counties at 'high' risk of COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of five counties in the Central Texas area are now at "high" risk of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC lists Mason Gillespie, Blanco, Hays and Caldwell in the "high" risk category. Meanwhile, Travis and Williamson counties, along with others, remain in the "medium" risk level.
AUSTIN, TX
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy