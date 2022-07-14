Dog stolen after carjacking in Emeryville

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A dog is missing after it was stolen from a victim’s car Thursday morning in Emeryville, police announced in an Instagram post . Police say a two-year-old male Yorkie “Blue” was stolen around 2:45 a.m. at the Sonesta Hotel.

An woman visiting the Bay Area from Arizona was carjacked while she was unloading baggage at the hotel, police said. The suspect was believed to have a firearm when they drove off in the victim’s car with “Blue” inside.

“Blue” belonged to the Boze’s late father before it was gifted to her. She is visiting town for her father’s burial. She considers the dog to be a lasting connection to her father.

“We’re all a mess. We slept like an hour-and-a-half, two hours,” Peggy Boze, the dog’s owner, said through tears. “I can’t even eat. My dog is my life.”

Police later found the car near Peralta and Haven Street in Oakland, which is approximately 1.5 miles southeast from the hotel. The dog was no longer inside.

“Blue” is a tri-colored dog wearing a blue collar. Police asks anyone with information regarding the missing dog to call (510) 596-3700.

