Buick Audra Shares New Single & Video “The Melody” New Album Conversations with My Other Voice out September 23 Nashville Record Release Show September 28 at The Basement
Nashville-based singer-songwriter and Grammy-award-winner Buick Audra is pleased to share her new single “The Melody” and its accompanying video, which was directed by Jerry Roe. The song debuted today at Guitar Girl Magazine and is the second single to be lifted from her new album Conversations with My Other Voice. The...guitargirlmag.com
Comments / 0