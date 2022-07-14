ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Buick Audra Shares New Single & Video “The Melody” New Album Conversations with My Other Voice out September 23 Nashville Record Release Show September 28 at The Basement

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville-based singer-songwriter and Grammy-award-winner Buick Audra is pleased to share her new single “The Melody” and its accompanying video, which was directed by Jerry Roe. The song debuted today at Guitar Girl Magazine and is the second single to be lifted from her new album Conversations with My Other Voice. The...

guitargirlmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guitargirlmag.com

JENNY TOLMAN PROUDLY ANNOUNCES “COWGIRLS AT THE COWBOY” ALL-FEMALE COUNTRY FESTIVAL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jackson Hole favorite Jenny Tolman’s inaugural festival “Cowgirls at The Cowboy” announces reigning ACM and CMA Female Artist/Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce as headliner. The newly announced festival includes an all-female lineup staged at Jackson’s iconic Million Dollar Cowboy Bar October 7-9. The three-night celebration of women in country music will feature some of the industry’s hottest established and emerging female singers and songwriters.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy