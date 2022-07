The Alabama Democratic Party will select a new chair and officers of the state committee at an organizational meeting in Birmingham in less than a month. Rep. Chris England, Chair of the Alabama Democratic Party, informed newly elected and at-large members of the State Democratic Executive Committee (SDEC) that the 2022 organizational meeting of the SDEC will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham.

