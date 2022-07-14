ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne Champs ready for ‘The Basketball Tournament’ regional in Cincinnati

By Josh Ayen
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Over the next three weeks, 64 basketball teams will go for a grand prize of $1 million in “The Basketball Tournament” (TBT). Once again, the Summit City will be represented with their own TBT squad, Fort Wayne Champs.

Leading Fort Wayne Champs is former Indiana Hoosier and Mad Ant Rod Wilmont. The team also consists of key players like Fort Wayne native Trevion Crews and former Mad Ant Stephan Hicks.

Crews is the lone Fort Wayne native playing on this year’s squad. Representing his hometown for the second straight year is something that the North Side High School grad takes pride in when playing in the TBT.

“Playing for my hometown, it’s beautiful,” Crews said. “Going out, representing and playing the right way, and doing the right things that I need to do to help my team win. It’s just going to feel good.”

Fort Wayne Champs will compete at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati in the Xavier Regional. Their opening matchup is on Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m. against Nasty Nati, a team mainly based of former University of Cincinnati players. Should Fort Wayne Champs advance, they would face the winner of a first-round matchup between Florida TNT and Team AboutBillions.

Fort Wayne Champs look to cash $1M in TBT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Champs basketball team is one of the 64 teams to compete in The Basketball Tournament. The Basketball Tournament, better know as the TBT, has been going since 2014, and the Fort Wayne Champs are entering as one of the more experienced teams, with a couple of familiar faces.
TinCaps postponed by rain, will play two Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Friday night’s game at Parkview Field between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate) has been postponed by rain. The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Saturday, July 16, with the first pitch set for 4:35 p.m. — 90 minutes earlier than the original schedule.Fans who had tickets to Friday’s […]
Fort Wayne native, ex-Komet Leef inks with Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and former Komets forward Jackson Leef will play in the ECHL again next season, as he has re-signed with the Tulsa Oilers. Leef was a late season addition to Tulsa’s roster last year, recording 21 points in 24 games. He also played for Cincinnati, Allen, and Greenville of […]
TinCaps stay hot with 5-4 win over Lugnuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps won their third game in a row and six of their last seven contests as Fort Wayne took down Lansing 5-4 on Thursday night at Parkview Field. A two-run double by Robert Hassell III helped the TinCaps score four runs in the bottom of the third. While the […]
Luers legend Thomas back for league, eyes 10th pro season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Deshaun Thomas is nearing a decade as a pro basketball player, as the Bishop Luers graduate just wrapped up the season a few weeks ago playing for Bayern Munich – and spending that much time overseas makes it even sweeter when the sharp-shooter is back in his hometown. For the […]
Hall of Famer Jones working Woodson camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history, and this week Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Jones is spending some time in Fort Wayne as an instructor at Rod Woodson’s “Hope Through Football” camp. Jones has more than one tie to Fort Wayne. While he does share […]
More signs of Crumbl Cookies coming to southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are more signs- literally- of Crumbl Cookies coming to southwest Fort Wayne. It’s not clear when the gourmet dessert chain will be open for business, but WANE 15 checked out the location and found some signs in the window of what is hopefully a future cookie shop at Orchard Crossing.
Bates, Bengals can't agree on extension

Harding grad Rod Smith looking for next NFL shot

Jazzworks! at the Botanical Conservatory

