BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The HVAC/R program at Belmont College was recently awarded a large amount of grant money, and it’s being put right back toward student educations. The program received close to $1 million in grants. The money is already being used to purchase equipment that will not only further students training in traditional technologies, but new and emerging technologies as well.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO