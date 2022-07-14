ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

New Iberia man arrested for allegedly ‘peeping’ into neighbors bathroom window

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GyxO_0gg3z1wA00
Jail cell

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police arrested a man after he was caught allegedly ‘peeping” into a neighbors bathroom window.

Michael Chesson, 63 was charged with peeping Tom and video voyeurism for the incident in the 500 block of Kirk Street.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said it happened July 8 around 9 p.m.

She said police were called to the home and found Chesson a short time later.

According to Hughes, Chesson admitted during their investigation that he became aroused while looking through the window.

He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish jail with a $30K bond.

Hughes said this is Chesson’s second offense.

She said he was convicted of being a peeping Tom in 2018.

Comments / 4

yello
2d ago

keep that sad old peeping tom in jail...filming people also...guys in general population will take care of his needs...

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

Baton Rouge Police respond to shooting on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities responded to a reported shooting off Plank Road Thursday (July 14) evening. According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 7:41 p.m. when police were called to the 3600 block of Sycamore Street and found at least one person wounded.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Iberia, LA
brproud.com

1 injured in shooting on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Airline Highway Friday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Airline Highway. When deputies arrived, they found a male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man charged with attempted rape

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A homeless man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted rape at a mobile home community in New Iberia. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said it happened Tuesday in broad day light in the area of Briana Drive. Charles Brister, 36...
NEW IBERIA, LA
wbrz.com

Group arrested for breaking into abandoned school overnight, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - Five people were arrested late Wednesday night for breaking into an abandoned elementary school and stealing overhead projectors. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the burglary happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Terrace Elementary on Cal Road. Cole Patterson, 19; David Barrios, 19; Cooper Scott, 19; and two other individuals were arrested after the break-in.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peeping Tom#Violent Crime#New Iberia Police#Hughes
99.9 KTDY

Opelousas Man Arrested in Shooting Near Lafayette Nightclub

A suspect in a January 2022 shooting near El Sido's Nightclub in Lafayette has been arrested once again after Louisiana State troopers say DNA evidence links him to the crime. KPEL News reported on a fight that broke out January 23rd in a nearby parking lot during which 19-year-old Leandre Guillory of Opelousas allegedly shot a gun. Fortunately, he didn't hit anyone. But a responding Lafayette Police officer didn't miss after Guillory allegedly pointed the gun at the officer.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

Trio accused of mugging postal worker, stealing checks from mailboxes nabbed by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Police announced Wednesday that three people involved in the armed robbery of a Baton Rouge postal worker have been arrested. The mugging reportedly occurred last month and representatives of the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say 26-year-old Deajon Dobbins, 21-year-old Denzel Jackson, and 26-year-old Dashun Larkin were behind the attack. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD identifies victim in overnight shooting on North Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sources say a man was shot multiple times on North Street Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 2800 block of North Street around 4:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Julius Thomas, 32, with gunshot injuries. The police say that Thomas died at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theadvocate.com

One fatally shot during fight in Prairieville; suspect arrested, deputies say

A Prairieville man was shot dead at a home and the Ascension Parish sheriff's office said Thursday that a suspect has been arrested. Tarrence Williams, 40, was found dead at a home on Cherry Creek Drive after deputies responded to a call late Wednesday, sheriff's department spokesman Donovan Jackson said. Investigators said Jerome Lilly, 37, fired a shot at Williams following some type of altercation.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas worker falls to death while trimming tree Wednesday

The private worker who died Wednesday while cutting a tree in South City Park was a man named Kevin Thomas, Opelousas police said to The Acadiana Advocate. Thomas fell from a ducker truck, according to the police. He died shortly after he arrived at a local hospital as a result of the injuries, police said.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette man arrested for opening fire on woman and her children

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested last night after allegedly shooting at a woman’s car on Macklyn St. According to Lafayette Police, the victim says she had just arrived to drop her two children at their father’s house when Jaylon Blackwell, 24, came out of the house and started shooting at her car. Blackwell did flee the scene, but was arrested shortly after.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

APSO: 37-year-old turns himself in after warrant

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Department arrested a 37-year-old man on felony gun law violations on Wednesday, July 13. According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, Bradrick Anthony Gilton, 37, was arrested for a shooting that happened May 30 in Labadieville. A warrant was issued for Gilton’s arrest. On...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy