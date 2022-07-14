ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

‘They Cost Me My Political Career’: Former State Senator Speaks Out After EPIC Settlement

By Augusta McDonnell
 2 days ago
EPIC Charter Schools governing board authorizes over a half a million dollars be paid to a former Oklahoma state Senator who sought to regulate charter schools during his time in office.

This after a judge said the senator was owed legal fees and sanctions under Oklahoma’s anti-SLAPP law – Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation.

Former Republican Senator from Shawnee Ron Sharp is counting the cost of the past several years challenging EPIC Charter Schools.

“They cost me my political career. They cost me my integrity,” Sharp said.

EPIC’s board president apologized to Sharp this week.

He worked eight years as a state senator, asking for lawmakers to take a closer look when things at EPIC didn’t look right.

“I was informed by almost everyone, senator sharp, you go after them, they’re going to come after you. Because they're powerful. They had purchased legislators, they had purchased judges,” Sharp said.

Now the school is being investigated by multiple agencies.

The two former owners were recently indicted.

EPIC lobbied heavily against his last run as an incumbent senator in 2020.

“At least $800 thousand dollars was placed in a state senate campaign which is absolutely unprecedented…they wanted to make sure that I was defeated, and they wanted to make a point to other legislators, do not question us,” Sharp said.

A two-year legal battle, called off by EPIC's new management this spring.

“I’d have lost everything had they won, and they knew. That was the purpose for them, to destroy me politically. They wanted to make sure that I never existed as a senator, or even existed as a threat to them at any point in time,” Sharp said.

Now he’s walking away with over half a million dollars.

“Well, not enough for the stress. I’ve lost my job. I went through the integrity of my whole being was questioned there. they called me every name in the book,” he said.

He says the losses to EPIC cost more than one career.

“The integrity of our public school system. These were taxpayer dollars that went to a public school, EPIC was a public school. that cost our children in the state of Oklahoma the education which they deserved,” he said.

The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Governor Stitt endorses Kim David for Corporation Commissioner, calls her "a conservative leader with a strong track record"

Oklahoma City --Kim David announced Friday (July 15) that Governor Kevin Stitt had endorsed her run for Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner. In endorsing her, Oklahoma’s chief executive said, “Kim David has a strong track record as a conservative leader, working with my administration to lower taxes and reduce barriers for businesses to compete and thrive in Oklahoma.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Tulsa school district says governor was wrong when he said it was closed 300 days during pandemic

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt put out a news release in which he claimed Tulsa Public Schools had been closed due to the pandemic more than 300 days. "As one of the largest districts in the state, TPS received over $200 million in COVID federal relief funds," Stitt stated in the news release. "TPS also stayed closed the longest, over 300 days."
TULSA, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Long Story Short: The Dark Money in Oklahoma Primaries

Paul Monies reports that $10 million of independent expenditures poured into Oklahoma’s primary election campaigns in June alone. Also: Keaton Ross on the Democracy beat and new criminal justice reporter Ashlynd Huffman. Ted Streuli hosts episode 26 of season 2.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Are Oklahoma politics hurting business?

TULSA, Okla. — Despite losing out on a billion-dollar big for Panasonic, Gov. Kevin Stitt's office said he still believes Oklahoma can be top ten for business. The tech company picked Kansas, despite the Sooner State offering up to $700 million in rebates. It's not the only business to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma AG seeks to sue Biden administration over border 'invasion'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State Rep. Justin JJ Humphrey, who serves District 19 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, presented Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor with a proposed lawsuit against the Biden administration. He is proposing this lawsuit for what he calls an utter failure to protect the nation's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma prosecutor pleads guilty to bribing defendants

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma prosecutor has pleaded guilty to shocking charges. Former Ottawa County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Giraldi pleaded guilty after bribing defendants to have sex with him by giving them drugs or offering favorable rulings in court, along with accepting several other bribes. He will...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

