TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 outside of Cisco backed up due to wreck involving 18-wheeler (July 2022)

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – I-20 traffic was backed up Thursday afternoon, after an 18-wheeler was involved in a wreck, blocking other drivers.

The truck appeared to be in a bent, jackknifed, position in the westbound lane of I-20. This occurred just past the Flying J truck stop in Cisco.

According to a witness, traffic was also backed up in the eastbound lane of the interstate.

Further details are unknown at this time. Please avoid if this is your regular route.