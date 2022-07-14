ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 217 ‘Training Camp Preview: Offense’

By Joe Hopkins
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts start training camp in less than two weeks!

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including several Colts receiving national recognition.

They then break down quarterback (12:52), running back (30:30), wide receiver (39:26), tight end (53:18), offensive tackle (58:48), offensive guard (1:06:09) and center (1:11:09).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew looks forward to the 2022 season.

