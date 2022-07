When it comes to preventable damage that can jeopardize your home, wood rot is definitely something for homeowners to keep an eye out for. In fact, according to Perma-Chink Systems, homeowners lose more of their houses due to wood rot than all other factors put together. Wood rot occurs when moisture, bare wood, and air combine to provide the perfect breeding ground for wood-destroying fungi. If left untreated, wood rot can actually spread over time and may lead to costly structural damage to your home, warns Houselogic.

