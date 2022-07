OCONOMOWOC — As the Aug. 9 partisan primary approaches, many voters in Lake Country will be asked whether to nearly double the Western Lakes Fire District's budget. For months, the district has been saying it is understaffed due to its reliance on paid on-call firefighters and medical responders. District officials have been pushing for a referendum to add $6.3 million to its $6.8 million annual budget, citing data that shows a 74% increase in calls from 2017 to 2021.

OCONOMOWOC, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO