NFL

Young names Lance's biggest challenge as 49ers' starting QB

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Young believes how Trey Lance reacts to adversity will determine his level of success in the NFL. The young 49ers quarterback has only one career loss to his name, and of course has yet to experience a losing season. Lance’s first loss as a starting quarterback came in Week 5...

