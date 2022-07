Affective Aug. 1, Custer City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and closed in the afternoon on Fridays to allow city office employees to catch up on their work. The hour changes were approved at the July 5 meeting of the Custer City Council after the council was told office staff has become overwhelmed with people coming to the office throughout the course of the week and closing the office Friday afternoons from noon to five would go a long way to allowing office staff to catch up on work since they would not be having to answer questions, field phone calls, etc.

CUSTER, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO