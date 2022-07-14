ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karnes City, TX

Dr. Adena Joyce Pederson Kimble

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Adena Joyce Pederson Kimble, age 94 of Karnes City, Texas passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born to Emil Pederson and Dr. Lottie Lee Kemp Pederson on November 27, 1927, in Texon, Texas. Dr. Joyce married Dr. C.W. Kimble and had...

Elaine Mueller Holt

Elaine Mueller Holt, 92, of Oklahoma and formerly of Beeville, Texas, died Thursday, July 14, 2022. Elaine was born in Taft, Texas on August 9, 1929 to the late Albert and Lois (Whitworth) Mueller. She attended Tynan school for 10 years and graduated from Mathis High School in 1946. After graduation, she attended Draughon’s Business College, San Antonio, Texas.
BEEVILLE, TX
County approves legal service contract

The Karnes County Commissioners Court met in a special meeting at 9 a.m., July 7, to decide whether the county would move to approve a new agreement to provide indigent legal services with Atascosa, Wilson, and Frio counties and to not renew any current contracts for these services. Attending in...
KARNES COUNTY, TX
Drought requires resource management

Approximately 13 area landowners concerned about the state’s prevailing and potentially devastating drought conditions signed up recently to hear advice for gaining assistance and ways to protect cattle presented by Texas experts. The event, Drought Resources, sponsored by Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension and IDEXX Laboratories was held June...
LIVE OAK COUNTY, TX
Meacham wins Stars & Stripes title, continuing summer of vaulting

Having won the Vaulter Magazine Stars & Stripes title in the desert of California, Anthony Meacham is now ready to take his skills to the streets of Alabama. Meacham cleared 16 feet, 6 inches on July 2 in Menifee, California. The former three-time state champion at Woodsboro and Kansas-bound vaulter will next compete in the Dauphin Street Vault on July 16 in Mobile, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
County approves plan to fix jail issues

After a lengthy period of discussion and planning, the Bee County Commissioners Court approved a proposal for Bee County Law Enforcement Center improvements during a special meeting on June 30. Prior to approving the proposal, the Commissioners Court met in a closed executive session to seek legal counsel from the...
BEE COUNTY, TX
Agency owner brings new vision

A spirit of entrepreneurship coupled with a desire to assist people in need drives the day-to-day actions of one of Kenedy’s newest business owners, Victor Barahona. On a warm day in July, coming into his office, Victor Barahona Agency, affiliated with Farmers Insurance, at 219 Main St., one is greeted by a modernized building that dates to 1908. The glimpse of this building’s strong inner heart is offered when Barahona, 50, takes a visitor on a short room-by-room exploration, coming to the far back of the building where the old brick shows through holes in a small patch of ragged surface materials. Prior to his taking on the space, accountants had worked here and made strong improvements. Barahona changed some paint colors to make the space more his own and has even more plans for expansion. When new business owners are willing to keep an old downtown a part of a community landscape, it speaks to the vision of the owner.
KENEDY, TX
BPD officer shoots, kills man

One man is dead and a Beeville Police Department lieutenant is on paid leave as a result of an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, July 6, at the Oyo Hotel on Beeville’s north side. Jerry Lee Esparza, 38, was killed during the incident after he charged a marked BPD cruiser in...
BEEVILLE, TX

