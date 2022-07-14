Dr. Adena Joyce Pederson Kimble

A spirit of entrepreneurship coupled with a desire to assist people in need drives the day-to-day actions of one of Kenedy’s newest business owners, Victor Barahona. On a warm day in July, coming into his office, Victor Barahona Agency, affiliated with Farmers Insurance, at 219 Main St., one is greeted by a modernized building that dates to 1908. The glimpse of this building’s strong inner heart is offered when Barahona, 50, takes a visitor on a short room-by-room exploration, coming to the far back of the building where the old brick shows through holes in a small patch of ragged surface materials. Prior to his taking on the space, accountants had worked here and made strong improvements. Barahona changed some paint colors to make the space more his own and has even more plans for expansion. When new business owners are willing to keep an old downtown a part of a community landscape, it speaks to the vision of the owner.

KENEDY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO