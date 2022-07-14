ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents push back after owner of local church wants to open funeral home

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Some people living near Mount Holly are fighting efforts to open a funeral home in their rural community.

Neighbors were able to get a delay in plans to start that operation at a nearby church. They said it will impact their health and ruin the community.

One neighbor said people in the community talked about pooling their money to make sure no other development happens there, but those efforts haven’t materialized. They are still banding together to try to block the plan that has already been approved by the county planning board.

“I’m not sure if people are going to want to leave their kids at a daycare next to a crematorium,” neighbor David Fraley said.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learns more about the neighbor’s concerns and the owner’s response.

(WATCH BELOW: Churches come together to address gun violence in Hickory)

©2022 Cox Media Group

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

