Residents push back after owner of local church wants to open funeral home

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Some people living near Mount Holly are fighting efforts to open a funeral home in their rural community.

Neighbors were able to get a delay in plans to start that operation at a nearby church. They said it will impact their health and ruin the community.

One neighbor said people in the community talked about pooling their money to make sure no other development happens there, but those efforts haven’t materialized. They are still banding together to try to block the plan that has already been approved by the county planning board.

“I’m not sure if people are going to want to leave their kids at a daycare next to a crematorium,” neighbor David Fraley said.

