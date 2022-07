After a surprisingly tough series against the lowly Cincinnati Reds, the Yankees stick around to welcome their bitter rivals back to the Bronx for the first time since Opening Day. Just last weekend, the Yankees entered Fenway Park and after taking the first two games, they dropped the last two (one of which came in heartbreaking fashion) to split the series with the Red Sox. Both teams are coming off tough weeks, as New York has lost four of its last five and Boston just got mopped by Tampa Bay in four straight at the Trop.

