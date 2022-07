The University of Michigan has officially hired its 15th president. Dr. Santa J. Ono was formally announced as the new president of U-M, which has a lot of people very excited. He's extremely qualified, over-the-top intelligent and, perhaps most important to Wolverines fans, a big supporter of athletics. After dealing with Mark Schlissel for about eight years, Michigan fans seem excited to see what President Ono brings to the table.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO