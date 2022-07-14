New life for old YWCA building

Utica Food Pantry Executive Director Heather Wasielewski had quite a busy Friday morning outside of Upstate Family Health Center in Utica. Volunteers and staff were at work as more than 100 people lined up for food. “In an hour, everything was gone,” Wasielewski said. One person who took part...
UTICA, N.Y. – A Ride to Remember motorcycle ride will take place Saturday in honor of veterans. The 55-mile ride raises money to support the Hometown Heroes program, which creates banners to honor veterans and displays them along Memorial Parkway in Utica. Funds will also benefit Wreaths Across America.
UTICA — After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local Italian tradition will be returning to Utica this weekend. The Italian Festival at St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish, 648 Jay Street, is scheduled for Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, July 17 from noon to 4 p.m.
ORISKANY, N.Y. – Andrew ‘Andy’ Trinkaus, whose family owned the popular Trinkaus Manor in Oriskany, passed away on Thursday, July 14, at the age of 99. According to the obituary, Trinkaus passed away unexpectedly at his home. Trinkaus Manor was a holiday attraction for many local families...
ROME, NY (WKTV) - A man will lead the NYS American Legion. U.S. Air Force veteran David Riley, Sr. of Rome is the new state commander of the American Legion. His election as Department of New York commander concluded the 104th Annual Department Convention, held July 14-16 in Binghamton. During...
This first responder should serve as an inspiration to anyone, regardless of your age. This is someone who proves it doesn't matter who or what age you are, even you could be a hero. Amber is a volunteer at the Waterville Fire Department and the COC Ambulance. She has dedicated countless hours to help her team and better serve her community.
For the past several years, the reputation of police officers has taken a hit, leading to fewer and fewer applicants looking to protect and serve. So local law enforcement agencies are trying some new tactics to find recruits. The application deadline for many police officer civil service tests is in...
Rome, N.Y. — Teams from all over the country gathered to celebrate the game of Bocci on Saturday in Rome, N.Y. The Toccolana Club welcomed 129 4-person teams to its 15 court covered complex on East Dominick Street. The club was founded in 1925 by Italian immigrants from village of Tocco da Casauria in the Province of Pescara in the Abruzzo Region of Italy. “It feels like a big family reunion”, co-organizer Mike Ferlo explains, “the big draw is that anyone can play.”
Cars have been rolling in all weekend for the Syracuse National Classic Car Show. It is bringing in over 8,000 hot rods, classics and custom cars. It’s a special year for a couple who is showcasing their car for the first time, right here inside the Exposition Center. “My...
VERONA, N.Y. – Construction has started at the site of what will be the new Upstate Cancer Center location in Verona. Upstate Medical University is moving the cancer center from Oneida to the site of the former Joel’s Front Yard Steak House at the corner of Route 365 and Route 31.
ROME — Competitors on the 130 or so teams in two divisions at the World Series of Bocce mixed with hundreds of spectators and supporters for a crowd of over a thousand at the Toccolana Club on Friday, the second day of the four-day event, now in its 47th year.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A development team has turned a more than century old industrial building in Syracuse’s Franklin Square into 40 new apartments. Developers Joe Gehm, Mark Lane, Al Palermo and Tim Lynn are putting the finishing touches on the apartments at the historic Merrell Soule building at 600 N. Franklin St. The team has invested $20 million into the development.
Lenox, N.Y. — A pit bull owner who repeatedly punched and robbed a 62-year-old runner in Madison County was arrested Friday, troopers said. The 62-year-old man was running along a trail at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in Lenox when he saw two pit bulls off their leashes acting aggressively, according to a news release sent by State police Saturday.
ROME, N.Y. – The World Series of Bocce returned to Rome Thursday night following a pandemic hiatus. The tournament is held at the Toccolana Club on East Dominick Street and offers more than $30,000 in prize money, collectively. There are 98 teams in the open division and 33 in the women’s division.
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Whitestown man has been given multiple felony charges after threatening to kill employees of Rome Labs during an incident on July 13th. According to the Sheriff, around 7:00 am on Wednesday, officers of the Sheriff’s...
A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
UTICA — A section of Genesee Street in downtown Utica will be closed through the weekend due to the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute summer Arts Festival, according to the Utica Police Department. The arts festival started on July 12, and the street closure will run through Monday morning, police said....
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 26 to July 2, 2022. Two restaurants failed their inspection: Popeye’s Restaurant in North Syracuse and Vito’s Ristorante in East Syracuse. Both restaurants had a critical violation. You can see the details of the infractions below.
CAMDEN, NY (WKTV) - A Taberg woman is charged with assault after a fight at a bar in Camden. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a fight at the Good Life Tavern in the Village of Camden for a fight on Wednesday. They say Samantha Russell,...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s largest ski resort has announced the completion of two new projects — a private event venue and a campsite. Greek Peak Mountain Resort shares that over $3 million was invested into these amenities. The event venue, The Lookout at Hope...
