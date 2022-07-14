ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

New life for old YWCA building

WKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter where they wound up, for many, at least part of their...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Food giveaway is an oasis in West Utica

Utica Food Pantry Executive Director Heather Wasielewski had quite a busy Friday morning outside of Upstate Family Health Center in Utica. Volunteers and staff were at work as more than 100 people lined up for food. “In an hour, everything was gone,” Wasielewski said. One person who took part...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

55-mile motorcycle ride to benefit programs that honor veterans

UTICA, N.Y. – A Ride to Remember motorcycle ride will take place Saturday in honor of veterans. The 55-mile ride raises money to support the Hometown Heroes program, which creates banners to honor veterans and displays them along Memorial Parkway in Utica. Funds will also benefit Wreaths Across America.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Italian Festival returns to Utica

UTICA — After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local Italian tradition will be returning to Utica this weekend. The Italian Festival at St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish, 648 Jay Street, is scheduled for Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, July 17 from noon to 4 p.m.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Sports
City
Utica, NY
WKTV

Rome man will lead NYS American Legion

ROME, NY (WKTV) - A man will lead the NYS American Legion. U.S. Air Force veteran David Riley, Sr. of Rome is the new state commander of the American Legion. His election as Department of New York commander concluded the 104th Annual Department Convention, held July 14-16 in Binghamton. During...
ROME, NY
Big Frog 104

Young Volunteer Getting Recognized At Waterville Fire Department

This first responder should serve as an inspiration to anyone, regardless of your age. This is someone who proves it doesn't matter who or what age you are, even you could be a hero. Amber is a volunteer at the Waterville Fire Department and the COC Ambulance. She has dedicated countless hours to help her team and better serve her community.
WATERVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Local police try new tactics to drive recruitment

For the past several years, the reputation of police officers has taken a hit, leading to fewer and fewer applicants looking to protect and serve. So local law enforcement agencies are trying some new tactics to find recruits. The application deadline for many police officer civil service tests is in...
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

World Series of Bocci (photos)

Rome, N.Y. — Teams from all over the country gathered to celebrate the game of Bocci on Saturday in Rome, N.Y. The Toccolana Club welcomed 129 4-person teams to its 15 court covered complex on East Dominick Street. The club was founded in 1925 by Italian immigrants from village of Tocco da Casauria in the Province of Pescara in the Abruzzo Region of Italy. “It feels like a big family reunion”, co-organizer Mike Ferlo explains, “the big draw is that anyone can play.”
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKTV

Construction underway at site of new cancer center in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – Construction has started at the site of what will be the new Upstate Cancer Center location in Verona. Upstate Medical University is moving the cancer center from Oneida to the site of the former Joel’s Front Yard Steak House at the corner of Route 365 and Route 31.
VERONA, NY
Romesentinel.com

47th World Series of Bocce draws hundreds of spectators, supporters

ROME — Competitors on the 130 or so teams in two divisions at the World Series of Bocce mixed with hundreds of spectators and supporters for a crowd of over a thousand at the Toccolana Club on Friday, the second day of the four-day event, now in its 47th year.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Former food factory in Syracuse now home to 40 new apartments (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A development team has turned a more than century old industrial building in Syracuse’s Franklin Square into 40 new apartments. Developers Joe Gehm, Mark Lane, Al Palermo and Tim Lynn are putting the finishing touches on the apartments at the historic Merrell Soule building at 600 N. Franklin St. The team has invested $20 million into the development.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WKTV

World Series of Bocce returns to Toccolana Club in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The World Series of Bocce returned to Rome Thursday night following a pandemic hiatus. The tournament is held at the Toccolana Club on East Dominick Street and offers more than $30,000 in prize money, collectively. There are 98 teams in the open division and 33 in the women’s division.
ROME, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

Whitestown man threatens to kill Rome Lab employees

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Whitestown man has been given multiple felony charges after threatening to kill employees of Rome Labs during an incident on July 13th. According to the Sheriff, around 7:00 am on Wednesday, officers of the Sheriff’s...
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Intersection in city to close through weekend

UTICA — A section of Genesee Street in downtown Utica will be closed through the weekend due to the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute summer Arts Festival, according to the Utica Police Department. The arts festival started on July 12, and the street closure will run through Monday morning, police said....
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

2 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: June 26-July 2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 26 to July 2, 2022. Two restaurants failed their inspection: Popeye’s Restaurant in North Syracuse and Vito’s Ristorante in East Syracuse. Both restaurants had a critical violation. You can see the details of the infractions below.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Taberg woman charged with assault after fight at bar

CAMDEN, NY (WKTV) - A Taberg woman is charged with assault after a fight at a bar in Camden. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a fight at the Good Life Tavern in the Village of Camden for a fight on Wednesday. They say Samantha Russell,...
CAMDEN, NY
localsyr.com

Greek Peak unveils new two new major projects

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s largest ski resort has announced the completion of two new projects — a private event venue and a campsite. Greek Peak Mountain Resort shares that over $3 million was invested into these amenities. The event venue, The Lookout at Hope...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy