Armie Hammer Is Reportedly 'Totally Broke,' Selling Timeshares in the Cayman Islands

By Devon Forward
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
After Armie Hammer's reputation took a major hit over a huge scandal in 2021, the actor appears to be working in the Cayman Islands selling timeshares. Hammer, who received a Golden Globe nomination in 2018 for Call Me By Your Name, faced extreme accusations of sexual abuse and misconduct from multiple...

